Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

COAST to Honor Bicycle Coalition’s Ed France with Barry Siegel Award

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | September 3, 2013 | 7:32 a.m.

Every year COAST recognizes an individual or a group for making significant contributions to Santa Barbara County in the field of sustainable transportation. Recipients of the Barry Siegel Award are chosen either for a particular achievement or for their lifelong work.

This year’s award will be given to Ed France in recognition of his founding of Bici Centro and his stewardship of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition as its first executive director.

France has the gift of being both a visionary leader and a capable facilitator. He is extremely personable and friendly, and knows how to inspire and mobilize people. He speaks Spanish; he is a great bike mechanic, and a great networker.

In 2007 France and a group of friends created a financially sustainable social enterprise model that addressed the lack of bike shops catering to low-income clients and to those who wanted to “work-trade” or “do-it-yourself.” He came up with the name Bici Centro.

Casa de la Raza was a major early supporter, giving the nascent group space in its facility free of charge until Bici Centro moved into its own, larger shop space on Haley Street in 2012.

In 2010, France became the Bicycle Coalition's first executive director, and since then he has taken the organization to new levels of activism, service and outreach. SBBC now offers a large number of bicycle education classes, for both adults and children, on topics ranging from bicycling skills to traffic safety to bicycle maintenance, at various venues in town including local schools. SBBC has made significant efforts to reach out to Latino bicyclists and created the Bike Valet program.

Under France’s leadership, SBBC is intensifying its efforts in advocating for safer, more attractive infrastructure for cyclists on the South Coast. Most recently, he has been leading the campaign to add bike lanes on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta.

The 2013 Barry Siegel Award will be presented at COAST’s Annual Fall Gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Spanish Garden Inn, 915 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. For information and reservations, click here or click here.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 