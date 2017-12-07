Coast Village Association’s Inaugural Shop Local Event to Feature More Than 30 Merchants

The Coast Village Association has announced a special Shop Local event along Coast Village Road scheduled for Dec. 14. More than 30 merchants in Montecito’s lower village will offer special savings and incentives during the inaugural event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The Shop Local event is a great way to encourage the patronization of these local businesses, which keep our street lively and vibrant,” CVA Executive Director Sharon Byrne said.

Participating businesses will include Allora by Laura, Angel, Antoinette, ARA 24K Collection, Blanka Boutique, Calcagno & Hamilton, Cava, Civilianaire, CO Collection, Cos Bar, Daniel Gibbings, The Four Seasons Biltmore, The Gallery Montecito, George Pet Shop, Here’s the Scoop, Kathryne Designs, Kendall Conrad, K.Frank, Legacy, Letter Perfect, Lily, Liquor & Wine Grotto, Maison K, Menelli Trading Company, Montecito Deli, Nurture Cottage, Peregrine Galleries, Portico Fine Art, Read ‘N’ Post, Richie’s, Silverhorn, Viva Oliva and Whistle Club.

In addition to special discounts, gifts with purchase, and raffle items, many businesses will serve refreshments, with several also offering musical entertainment.

“It will be a great evening to be on the road for some shopping, mingling and enjoying the season,” Byrne said.

Santa Claus also will make an appearance; real estate company Calcagno & Hamilton (between The Honor Bar and Jeannine’s) will host Santa for a special photo opportunity, along with cookies and hot chocolate.

Since its resurgence late last year, the Coast Village Association, led by Byrne, board president Bob Ludwick and a nine-member board of directors, has gotten involved in various issues related to Coast Village Road. In addition to hosting and sponsoring special events, the CVA is working closely with the City of Santa Barbara to evaluate parking and traffic issues along Coast Village, as well as plan beautification projects in the street medians and roundabout.

“We are dedicated to making a significant difference along the road,” Ludwick said.

The volunteer group also is working on revamping its website; updates will be available in the coming weeks at coastvillageroad.com.

Special offerings during the Shop Local event will include:

» Allora by Laura (1269 CVR) — treats from Andersen’s Bakery, various incentives throughout the store

» Angel (1221 CVR) — gift with purchase

» Antoinette (1046 CVR) — 15 percent off all fall and winter merchandise, excluding jewelry

» ARA 24K Collection (1253 CVR) — 10 percent off all purchases, plus a new selection of items that just arrived from its workshop in Turkey

» Blanka Boutique (1266 CVR) — Holiday Trunk Show featuring local and California-based artisans, annual Wish List event

» Calcagno & Hamilton (1255 CVR) — Photo opportunity with Santa; cookies and hot chocolate

» Cava (1212 CVR) — Complimentary $20 gift card for every $100 gift card purchased

» Civilianaire (1145 CVR) — free bandana of choice with purchase

» CO Collection (1026 CVR) — gift with purchase

» Cos Bar (1253 CVR) — gift with purchase

» Daniel Gibbings (1143 CVR) — $500 gift card with purchase

» The Four Seasons Biltmore (1260 Channel Drive) — 50 percent off signature cocktail from Mica Rousseau in Ty Lounge

» The Gallery Montecito (1277 CVR) — fine tequila and shot glasses with every purchase, as well as free installation to local clients

» George Pet Shop (1026 CVR) — 15 percent off entire store, with exception of meals

» Here’s the Scoop (1187 CVR) — discount on “Scoopons”

» Kathryne Designs (1225 CVR) — 10 percent off holiday items and gifts

» Kendall Conrad (1024 CVR) — 10 percent off any purchase of $500 or more

» K.Frank (1150 CVR) — Free Ethics Supply Co. candle with any purchase over $200

» Legacy (1137 CVR) — raffle for $250 gift card

» Letter Perfect (1150 CVR) — 10 percent off holiday items

» Lily (1131 CVR) — 20 percent off all jewelry

» Liquor & Wine Grotto (1271 CVR) — 10 percent off any bottle in store

» Maison K (1253 CVR) — specials on select jewelry and handbags

» Menelli Trading Company (1080 CVR) — music and refreshments on back patio and 10 percent off select gift items and terra cotta pots

» Montecito Deli (1150 CVR) — drawing for $25 gift certificate

» Nurture Cottage (1213 CVR) — drawing for a kids’ ride Bentley, worth $400

» Peregrine Galleries (1133 CVR) — specials on select items

» Portico Fine Art (1235 CVR) — holiday elves will pay the sales tax on purchases of fine art

» Read ‘N’ Post (1026 CVR) — 10 percent off single greeting cards

» Richie’s (1187 CVR) — 20 percent off all hair products, plus a raffle to win free haircuts

» Silverhorn (1155 CVR) — large discounts on current inventory

» Viva Oliva (1275 CVR) — 15 percent off olive oils and vinegars

» Whistle Club (1235 CVR) — additional 10 percent off sale items and gift with purchase

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Coast Village Association.