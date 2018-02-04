2 Coast Village Road Buildings Approved for Façade, Exterior Renovations

Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review OKs improvement plan for Montecito site that includes landscaping, ADA accessibility

Two Montecito commercial properties on Coast Village Road will be getting a new look.

Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review recently gave unanimous approval to a series of exterior and façade improvements at 1225 and 1235 Coast Village Road.

The property owner plans to replace the existing concrete walkways with new brick pavers, install new planters and landscaping outside the building, and remodel the commercial storefronts to include frameless windows, doors and shutters.

The properties currently are not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The door, access to the paved surface from the suites, does not meet ADA,” said Rex Ruskauff, the project’s architect. “It will alleviate ADA issues and certainly dress up the front of the properties.”

The property owner, Coast Village Investments, plans to install 18-inch-tall raised planters.

“We’re removing some fairly ancient concrete,” Ruskauff said.

ABR member Bob Cunningham, a landscape architect, had pushed for a stronger landscape plan; he wanted Ruskauff to add a tree in front of the project.

“This building is not that attractive and it needs some foliage,” he explained.

Coast Village Plaza at 1187 Coast Village Road also recently underwent a facelift to improve the façade of the building and make the stores more visible from the street.

