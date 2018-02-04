Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Coast Village Road Buildings Approved for Façade, Exterior Renovations

Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review OKs improvement plan for Montecito site that includes landscaping, ADA accessibility

The commercial buildings at 1225 and 1235 Coast Village Road in Montecito have won approval for makeovers that will, among other things, bring the stores and businesses into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Click to view larger
The commercial buildings at 1225 and 1235 Coast Village Road in Montecito have won approval for makeovers that will, among other things, bring the stores and businesses into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 4, 2018 | 10:55 p.m.

Two Montecito commercial properties on Coast Village Road will be getting a new look.

Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review recently gave unanimous approval to a series of exterior and façade improvements at 1225 and 1235 Coast Village Road.

The property owner plans to replace the existing concrete walkways with new brick pavers, install new planters and landscaping outside the building, and remodel the commercial storefronts to include frameless windows, doors and shutters.

The properties currently are not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The door, access to the paved surface from the suites, does not meet ADA,” said Rex Ruskauff, the project’s architect. “It will alleviate ADA issues and certainly dress up the front of the properties.”

The property owner, Coast Village Investments, plans to install 18-inch-tall raised planters.

“We’re removing some fairly ancient concrete,” Ruskauff said.

ABR member Bob Cunningham, a landscape architect, had pushed for a stronger landscape plan; he wanted Ruskauff to add a tree in front of the project.

“This building is not that attractive and it needs some foliage,” he explained.

Coast Village Plaza at 1187 Coast Village Road also recently underwent a facelift to improve the façade of the building and make the stores more visible from the street.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 