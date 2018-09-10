Coast Village Road Condominium Project Moves Forward

Building with nine for-sale condos will replace an apartment building at 1062 Coast Village Road near Starbucks

Nine condominiums are coming to Coast Village Road next to the Starbucks.

Santa Barbara's Architectural Board of Review met last week and said a proposal at 1062 Coast Village Road is ready for project design approval.

Plans call for demolishing a 10,872 square-foot, 14-unit apartment building, carport, and 10 mature pine trees. In its place, the property owner wants to build a 22,312-square-foot, three-story mixed-use development with nine two-bedroom condominiums, 989 square feet of commercial space, and a partially underground garage with 24 parking spaces.

Architect Brian Cearnal and his client, the David Back Revocable Trust, got approval for the project from the Planning Commission earlier this year, and the ABR will soon decide on final design approval.

“It’s a really nice project,” said David Watkins, a member of the ABR, at the Aug. 27 meeting.

The project is unique in that it is replacing apartments with for-sale condos — reversing the trend that many developers have embraced in recent years. The city's Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program has spurred developers to proposed high density rental apartment developments.

Cearnal said since the project is in the Coastal Zone and is zoned C-1, the AUD program does not apply.

The property owner worked with neighbors to address their concerns about privacy with the new project.

The existing apartments set behind a wall that also shields a carport, but the new for-sale condominium development would have nine private garages with elevator and stair connections to the residential units.

The existing pine trees would come down in favor of a mix of new trees, including, jacarandas, canary island pines, California sycamores and Magnolia trees, which would take five-to-seven years to provide equal tree coverage to what’s there today.

“This is a nice project and it has been pushed along and I think the applicant has addressed our concerns,” board member Howard Wittausch said.

