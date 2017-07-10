Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coast Village Road Condo Project Rankles Nearby Residents in Montecito

Three-story development proposed next to Starbucks, to replace an existing apartment building on the 1000 block

Neighbors of a planned three-story mixed-use project at 1062 Coast Village Road worry the condominium building’s windows and balconies will overlook their homes. Click to view larger
Neighbors of a planned three-story mixed-use project at 1062 Coast Village Road worry the condominium building’s windows and balconies will overlook their homes.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 10, 2017 | 11:18 p.m.

Neighbors are pushing back on a proposed three-story condominium project near Starbucks on Coast Village Road.

Architect Brian Cearnal and his client, the David Back Revocable Trust, want to demolish a 10,872-square-foot, 14-unit apartment building, carport and 10 mature pine trees to build a 22,312-square-foot, three-story mixed-use development at 1062 Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.

The new development would consist of nine two-bedroom condominium units, 989 net new square feet of commercial space, and a subterranean garage with 24 parking spaces.

It has sparked outrage among homeowners who live behind the project, in Montecito.

The buildings include windows, roof decks and a balcony that overlook backyards and bedrooms of the nearby development.  

“We’re going to become animals in a zoo and we don’t want that,” said nearby resident Sascha Liebowitz.

Liebowitz was one of the residents who spoke at a recent Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review meeting to discuss the project. She said she has tried to work with Cearnal, but there’s been little progress since they spoke recently at a public meeting.

“Brian is a charming guy and he said ‘oh yeah that looks terrible, we’ll definitely look at that,’ and then we met again and nothing changed, and then we met with him again and nothing changed,” Liebowitz said. “Here we are looking at the same windows, balconies and roof decks over our house.”

She urged the ABR members to come to her home and look around at the area.

“We live here,” she said. “This is our family home. This is our neighborhood. This is a radical shift. This is gonna change the view from the whole street.”

Cearnal’s project is in the early stages and has a long road ahead. The July 3 ABR meeting was a concept review and the project must eventually go before the Santa Barbara Planning Commission.

An architectural rendering shows the current plans for the three-story mixed-use development on Coast Village Road near Starbucks. Click to view larger
An architectural rendering shows the current plans for the three-story mixed-use development on Coast Village Road near Starbucks.  (Contributed photo)

In addition, even though Coast Village Road is within the city of Santa Barbara, there’s a memorandum of understanding between the city and the county that any project on Coast Village Road must go to the Montecito Planning Commission for review.

Next to Starbucks, the existing apartments are currently hidden behind a wall that also shields a carport; it’s one of those places that you don’t notice unless you are looking for it.

But the new for-sale condominium development would have nine private garages with elevator and stair connections to the residential units.

“It has been a real interesting geometric problem to make that vertical circulation work,” Cearnal said.

The existing pine trees would come down in favor of a mix of new trees, including, jacarandas, canary island pines, California sycamores and Magnolia trees, which would take five-to-seven years to provide equal tree coverage to what’s there today.

Cearnal hopes the trees would shield the neighbors.

“We are trying to buffer the view of the building from the neighbors as much as possible,” Cearnal said.

Many of the units will have roof decks, Cearnal said, as a way for the project to provide the required open space.

“One of the reasons for the roof deck is to create nice, usable open space for these nine units,” Cearnal said.

But that’s one of the things that is causing the problems for the residents.

“They look down into our backyard,” said resident Timothy Harding. “I just think it is too many windows looking down into our backyard.”

He said he hopes the fact that his home is in Montecito and the project is in Santa Barbara, doesn’t mean his opinion will be valued less.

“The fact that we are in Montecito and the building is in Santa Barbara, I hope it doesn’t cause a problem,” Harding said. “I hope we have the same rights as if we were in the city, but I understand it is complicated.”

Members of the ABR said they liked the design of the project, but that the neighbors’ concerns should be addressed.

“That should be addressed to the satisfaction of both parties,” board member Howard Wittausch said. “There should be give and take. The architecture and the landscape architecture is fine with me.”

ABR member Kevin Moore said Cearnal should consider different floor plan layouts. “The roof decks are pretty massive,” he said.

ABR member Lisa LaPlaca said the plans are “surprisingly large.”

She added, “I think the project is really beautiful, but addressing those concerns is important and I think can be done.”

Cearnal said there is work to be done.

“I have an inherent problem that I have bedrooms that have to have windows,” Cearnal said. “We have a long road here.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 