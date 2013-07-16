COAST’s July Walking Tours to Explore Santa Barbara’s Hidden Gems

The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation will have two walking tours this month discovering the hidden gems of Santa Barbara: the gardens of the Upper East neighborhood, and little streets and little houses in downtown Santa Barbara.

What better way to enjoy Santa Barbara in the summer time with two walks highlighting some of Santa Barbara’s most colorful neighborhoods?

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, July 17, the Upper East Association invites COAST to learn how the city selects street trees, led by landscape architect Grant Castleberg.

We will meet at the corner of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos streets and proceed up to Constance Avenue, then down Garden Street past Serra Hall. There is plenty of street parking available.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m.July 24, Rich Untermann, COAST member and owner of Inn of the Spanish Garden, will be leading a walking tour covering the little nooks and crannies that make Santa Barbara so unique, aspects of street design, and the green parts of building and living small.

We will meet in front of 220 W. Canon Perdido St. (Canon Perdido Street between De la Vina and Bath streets). There is plenty of street parking along Canon Perdido, De la Vina and Bath.

Save the Date

COAST’s Annual Fall Gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Spanish Garden Inn.

Join us for COAST’s annual fundraiser, an evening with friends, a silent auction and presentation of the Barry Siegel award, given to a group or individual improving sustainable transportation in their community.