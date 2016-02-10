Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:41 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coastal Commission Executive Director Fired After Day-Long Meeting in Morro Bay

In controversial move after lengthy public hearing, panel votes 7-5 to oust Charles Lester

A huge crowd showed up in Morro Bay Wednesday to argue against the firing of California Coastal Commission Executive Director Charles Lester. The panel voted 7-5 to oust him.
A huge crowd showed up in Morro Bay Wednesday to argue against the firing of California Coastal Commission Executive Director Charles Lester. The panel voted 7-5 to oust him. (David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By David Sneed, San Luis Obispo Tribuner | February 10, 2016 | 10:03 p.m.

The embattled top executive of a powerful commission that oversees development on California’s famed coastline was fired Wednesday night when commissioners followed through on a threat to oust him from his job.

More than 500 people from across the state packed the Morro Bay Community Center for the meeting of the 12-member California Coastal Commission, which was considering whether to replace Executive Director Charles Lester amid a power struggle over the direction of the panel. 

After six hours of public comment and more than an hour in closed session, the panel announced it had voted 7-5 to remove Lester.

“I’m disappointed in the vote,” Lester said afterward. “Thank you for the honor to have served.”

In their deliberations, some Coastal Commission members took issue with Lester’s leadership, saying his staff had not kept them well enough informed and had not sufficiently answered their questions.

“I do feel that we are not getting what we need,” Commissioner Dayna Bochco said.

However, none of the commissioners said publicly that they were willing to vote to dismiss him, though they had not made a final decision.

“It is really unfortunate that we got here today,” Commissioner Mary Shallenberger said. “I think on the face of this, we cannot dismiss him.”

Commissioner Effie Turnbull-Sanders said the commission needs to do a better job of recruiting more diversity in the staff.

“Are we talking to working people when we make our decisions and are we talking to people of color?” she asked.

The meeting drew a large crowd that filled the auditorium to capacity. Supporters of Lester held signs saying “More Lester” and “Save Our Coast,” telling the commission that coastal protections would be threatened if Lester is pushed aside.

Numerous Central Coast residents were among the supporters who spoke in defense of Lester.

Mary Webb, with Greenspace — the Cambria Land Trust, said the Coastal Commission is the only thing standing between the coast and developers.

Tarren Collins of Pismo Beach said, “I can tell from my personal experience that working with Dr. Lester has been a dream.” She cited the effort to keep Ontario Ridge above Avila Beach open to the public as an example of the commission’s and Lester’s good work.

Joey Racano of Los Osos said Lester has done a good job protecting the coast. “Last I looked, they’re not making anymore coastline,” he said.

Susan Jordan of the California Coastal Protection Network warned that Lester’s removal could threaten beach access for the public and open a new era of unchecked development.

“There will always be another billionaire who will block access to the beach,” she warned, alluding to notorious fights over beaches in Malibu and other celebrity enclaves.

William L. Perocchi, chief executive of the Pebble Beach Co., which owns the famed seaside golf course, submitted a letter to the panel calling Lester “fair, pragmatic, creative, open and reasonable.”

During public comment, not one person spoke in favor of removing Lester. Elected officials and members of groups like the Chumash tribe were among those offering support.

The challenge to Lester’s leadership has raised questions about the direction of an agency often caught in the conflict between property rights and conservation. Lester was notified in a letter from commission Chairman Steve Kinsey last month that the commission would consider whether to fire him at Wednesday’s meeting.

Earlier Wednesday, Lester gave an impassioned defense of his tenure as executive director of the Coastal Commission.

Lester described his leadership as “strong, focused and effective.” He said he was “extremely dismayed” when he learned the panel was considering firing him. Public access is one of the most important duties of the commission, he said.

“The commission is at its core a social justice program,” he said.

Increasing diversity within the commission staff and dealing with climate change and sea level rise are several of his goals for the future.

“The work of the commission is the essence of what I am,” he said.

The panel, created by voters in 1972, has broad sway over construction and environmental issues in coastal areas that include some of the most coveted real estate in the United States.

The commission has received thousands of letters and emails supporting Lester’s leadership. Environmental activists suspect some commission members want to push him out to make way for management that would be more favorable to development.

Lester has aggressively defended his tenure and depicted himself as an able steward of the coast. He has said he and the commission have made strides addressing the effects of sea-level rise tied to climate change, protecting open space and winning additional funding.

[Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune]

David Sneed is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 