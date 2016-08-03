Coastal Cubs Win Premier College Central Coast League Title

Baseball

The Coastal Cubs Collegiate baseball team found its groove at the right time, winning 11 of its last 13 games to capture the Premier College Central Coast Baseball League title.

The Cubs were sitting several games under .500 before stepping up and making their push to the league title.

"Our guys answered the bell and showed great grit and determination,” coach Roderick Hutchinson said. “ Every player on the roster contributed and this was a fabulous show of team chemistry. I believe these young men will benefit from this experience long-term."

The Coastal Cubs played in a nine-team league. Their home games were at Westmont College

The coaches are fast at work at putting together another competitive roster for 2017. If you have interest in playing for the Coastal Cubs Collegiate team in 2017, please email [email protected] with your contact information and baseball resume.

At the high school level, local products Kyle Gonzalez and Ryan Guardino from San Marcos High School and Joe Firestone and Bijan Palme from Santa Barbara were selected to play for the Las Vegas Cubs scout team at the Perfect Game World Series in Mesa, Ariz.

