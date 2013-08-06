Coastal Express Limited Begins New Commuter Service from Ventura to Santa Barbara

The Coastal Express Limited commuter bus service will start serving residents of downtown Ventura with express bus service to downtown Santa Barbara beginning Aug. 26.

The Coastal Express Limited provides commute-hour bus service to Santa Barbara and Goleta, with four departures each weekday morning from the Ventura County Government Center.

In response to requests from customers, one trip will serve downtown Ventura commuters working an 8-to-5 schedule in downtown Santa Barbara.

“The Limited is exactly what commuters want — fast, comfortable and reliable,” said Roger Aceves, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, which manages the service. “The Limited uses charter-style buses and has free wireless Internet access, making it a stress-free way to get to work that saves commuters thousands of dollars a year.”

The Coastal Express Limited is managed by SBCAG and operated under an agreement with the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District using funds from the ongoing freeway expansion project to add a carpool lane on Highway 101 between Mussel Shoals and Carpinteria.

“A lot of people who live in downtown Ventura commute to Santa Barbara, and I’m looking forward to offering these commuters another alternative to driving to help reduce congestion on the freeway,” said Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, who is also an SBCAG board member.

For more information about the Coastal Express Limited, visit SBMTD.gov/coastal or call 805.883.4276.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.