Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Pleiser, McCuskey, Benard Join Coastal Housing Coalition Board

By Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition | November 30, 2018 | 12:34 p.m.
Krista Pleiser
Krista Pleiser
Laura Benard
Laura Benard

Krista Pleiser, Laura Benard and Jon McCuskey have been appointed to the board of directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, it was announced by board president Craig Minus.

Pleiser has worked for the past 11 years as the government affairs director for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, where she works on housing policy and protecting and promoting private property rights and homeownership.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Pleiser worked for several Los Angeles City Council members and a state senator. She earned a degree in political acience from Loyola Marymount University and a master’s degree in public policy from California State University at Northridge.

Jon McCuskey
Jon McCuskey

McCuskey is a mortgage consultant at OnQ Financial and has more than 10 years as a sales manager and loan officer. He holds a degree in geography from UCSB.

McCuskey volunteers for Old Spanish Days, Santa Barbara Organization of Realtors Golf Tournament, Village Properties Teachers Fund Golf Tournament, Old Spanish Days Volunteer and Galaxy Cycling. He also enjoys skiing and surfing.

Bernard earned a B.S. degree in engineering with a focus on architectural design from Stanford University.

After graduation, she joined The Cearnal Collective as a project manager, where she leads teams that deliver a variety of projects, including single family residential, tenant improvements, and mixed-use/multi-family.

Bernard currently serves as co-chair of Emerging Professionals for the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara chapter and is a board member of the Stanford Club of Santa Barbara. She has volunteered with Community Solutions and participated in the Open Architecture Collaborative.

The Coastal Housing Coalition (CHC) is a nonprofit organization, established 11 years ago, that is dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts the lack of workforce housing is having on our economy, environment, and civic life through advocacy, education, research, and special projects.

The coalition annually hosts Santa Barbara County’s only housing conference, the Santa Barbara Housing Conference.

— Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 