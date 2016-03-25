Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Housing Coalition Announces 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference

By Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition | March 25, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The 2016 Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference will be held Friday, May 13, 2016, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the historic Carrillo Recreation Center, located at 100 E Carrillo Street,  in downtown Santa Barbara. Hosted by the Coastal Housing Coalition, this year’s conference theme is “Solving the Missing Middle in Housing.”

The volunteer-run nonprofit organization Coastal Housing Coalition (CHC) is hosting the popular conference, which is the only housing conference held in Santa Barbara County.

The CHC mission is to educate the public about the impacts of the lack of available housing that is within financial reach of our local workforce and to advocate for policies and projects that produce more affordable housing for local workers and their families.

Over 200 expected attendees will include housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, nonprofits, architects, elected officials, real estate professionals, financial institution managers and local employers. The conference typically sells out.

The conference program includes a keynote address, morning and afternoon break-out workshops on timely housing issues and topics and a concluding plenary session.It also includes breakfast, lunch and a post-conference wine reception hosted by Zaca Mesa Winery.

The conference registration fee is $95 or $125 after May 1 or at the door.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, Santa Barbara County is one of the least affordable small metropolitan area housing markets in the nation.

Continued exorbitant housing costs make it inconceivable for most people to buy a home, and the rental market is impacted with rising rents with a less than 0.5 percent vacancy rate.

Early sponsors include UC Santa Barbara; Housing Authority; the City of Santa Barbara; Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP; Beachside Partners; City of Santa Barbara Community Development; First American Title Company; Kitchell; Mesa Painting; Santa Barbara City College Foundation; The Towbes Group, Inc.; and Union Bank.

Media and in-kind sponsors include Noozhawk, Voice aka CASA Magazine, Pacific Coast Business Times and Zaca Mesa Winery.

Sponsorships range from $500 to $7,500 (Title) and include tickets, logo listing, publicity, program ads, booth space and other opportunities depending on the sponsor level.

Registration and sponsorships may be purchased at the organization’s website and donation page. Payment may also be mailed to CHC, P.O. Box 1076, Santa Barbara CA 93102. 

For more information contact Julia Ullemeyer at 805.570.1250 or [email protected].

— Rochelle Rose represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.

