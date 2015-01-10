Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Coastal Housing Coalition Hosts Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference in March

By Julia Ullemeyer for the Coastal Housing Coalition | January 10, 2015 | 10:50 p.m.

The 2015 Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the historic and newly renovated Carrillo Recreation Center, 110 E. Carrillo St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Hosted by the Coastal Housing Coalition, this year’s conference theme is Housing Needs & Opportunities Revealed.

The nonprofit Coastal Housing Coalition is sponsoring the conference. The CHC’s mission is to educate the public about the impacts of the lack of available housing that is within financial reach of our local workforce. It also advocates for policies and projects that produce more affordable housing for local workers and their families.

A special feature this year will be to present and discuss the findings of the recent study that was commissioned from Encinitas-based True North Research. Timothy McLarney, True North’s president, will present the key findings of the two-part study, which collected detailed data from 124 local employers and more than 2,500 employees on the South Coast earlier this year. There will also be break-out workshops and panel discussions on timely housing topics.

Breakfast, lunch and a post-conference wine reception are included.

More than 200 expected attendees will include housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, nonprofits, architects, real estate professionals, financial institution managers and local employers.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, Santa Barbara County is the one of the least affordable small metropolitan area housing market in the nation. Continued exorbitant housing costs make it inconceivable for most people to buy a home, and the rental market is affected with rents rapidly rising with a .6 percent vacancy rate.

Registration fee is $95 person before March 9, and $125 after March 9 and at the door. Sponsorships are available ranging from $500 to $7,500 for the title sponsorship. Sponsor packages include admission tickets as well as promotional opportunities. Sponsorship deadline is Feb. 28.

Click here to purchase tickets and sponsorships online, or buy them by mail at CHC, P.O. Box 1076, Santa Barbara 93102. For more information, contact Julia Ullemeyer at 805.570.1250, or email [email protected].

— Julia Ullemeyer is an administrative assistant with the Coastal Housing Coalition.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 