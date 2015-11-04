Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Coastal Housing Coalition Board, Management Hold Retreat

Front row, from left: CHC Administrator Julia Ullemeyer and Board Members Rochelle Rose, Lisa Plowman, Olivia Marr. Back row, from left: Steve Fort, Barry Taugher, Don Gilman, Alissa Hummer, Craig Minus, Detty Peikert, Greg Wilson, Ellen Bildsten. Click to view larger
Front row, from left: CHC Administrator Julia Ullemeyer and Board Members Rochelle Rose, Lisa Plowman, Olivia Marr. Back row, from left: Steve Fort, Barry Taugher, Don Gilman, Alissa Hummer, Craig Minus, Detty Peikert, Greg Wilson, Ellen Bildsten. (CHC photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Coalition | November 4, 2015 | 12:02 p.m.

The Coastal Housing Coalition board of directors and management staff recently met at a retreat to reaffirm goals as the severe lack of workforce housing continues on the Central Coast.

“While beautiful, our stretch of coast continues to present a lot of challenges for hardworking families to live here,” said CHC President, Craig Minus. “We wanted to take a step back and get everyone in a room to go over our strategies in encouraging the development of workforce housing and explore how we can continue to push this forward as the need becomes stronger than ever.”

Those in attendance included CHC Administrator Julia Ullemeyer and Board Members Rochelle Rose, Lisa Plowman, Olivia Marr, Steve Fort, Barry Taugher, Don Gilman, Alissa Hummer, Craig Minus, Detty Peikert, Greg Wilson, Ellen Bildsten and Bret McNulty.

CHC was formed in 2005 in response to the region’s housing shortage and the resulting impact on the community’s economic and environmental well-being. Its goal is to encourage an increase in the supply of housing affordable to the local workforce.

CHC has funded two important research studies on the housing supply and its effects on employers and employees on the South Coast. A sister organization to the Coastal Housing Partnership, the organization also sponsors the Santa Barbara Housing Conference, most recently held in April 2015.

For more information, visit coastalhousingcoalition.org.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Coastal Housing Coalition.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 