Coastal Housing Coalition Board, Management Hold Retreat

The Coastal Housing Coalition board of directors and management staff recently met at a retreat to reaffirm goals as the severe lack of workforce housing continues on the Central Coast.

“While beautiful, our stretch of coast continues to present a lot of challenges for hardworking families to live here,” said CHC President, Craig Minus. “We wanted to take a step back and get everyone in a room to go over our strategies in encouraging the development of workforce housing and explore how we can continue to push this forward as the need becomes stronger than ever.”

Those in attendance included CHC Administrator Julia Ullemeyer and Board Members Rochelle Rose, Lisa Plowman, Olivia Marr, Steve Fort, Barry Taugher, Don Gilman, Alissa Hummer, Craig Minus, Detty Peikert, Greg Wilson, Ellen Bildsten and Bret McNulty.

CHC was formed in 2005 in response to the region’s housing shortage and the resulting impact on the community’s economic and environmental well-being. Its goal is to encourage an increase in the supply of housing affordable to the local workforce.

CHC has funded two important research studies on the housing supply and its effects on employers and employees on the South Coast. A sister organization to the Coastal Housing Partnership, the organization also sponsors the Santa Barbara Housing Conference, most recently held in April 2015.

For more information, visit coastalhousingcoalition.org.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Coastal Housing Coalition.