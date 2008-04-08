Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 

Coastal Housing Coalition Earns Pair of Awards

American Planning Association bestows honors for 'Neighbor to Neighbor' TV show and Voices for Housing employee outreach.

By Noozhawk Staff | April 8, 2008 | 1:43 p.m.

Two Coastal Housing Coalition programs were honored with prestigious “Awards of Excellence” from the Central Coast Section of the American Planning Association at the organization’s annual banquet Saturday at the Rockwood Women’s Club in Santa Barbara.

CHC’s Voices for Housing program received the Award of Excellence in the Education Project category, reserved for “an individual, project or program that uses information and education about the value of planning … to create greater awareness among citizens or specific segments of the population.” CHC’s Voices for Housing gives employees in the South Coast community the information, tools and opportunity to participate in the public process and be part of developing solutions to the housing crisis.

Neighbor to Neighbor: Facing our Housing Crisis, a weekly, half-hour Community Access television program launched by CHC in 2006, explores the relationship between a healthy community and housing. Neighbor to Neighbor won the Award of Excellence in the Media category for outstanding coverage of a planning topic through a medium other than journalism.

“We are gratified that two of our signature programs to educate and engage the public on the South Coast’s housing crisis were recognized for their impact and received these impressive honors,” said Steven Amerikaner, CHC board president.

The Central Coast Section of the American Planning Association serves Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, and provides professionals, elected officials and community members with information, services and support to advance planning in the region.

The Coastal Housing Coalition is dedicated to creating and supporting solutions to the South Coast’s critical housing shortage, which is having a detrimental impact on the community’s economic, social and environmental health. Click here for additional information or call 805.882.1475.

