Coastal Housing Coalition Film Explores Affordable Housing Model for Artists

Community members are invited to join arts and housing advocates at the Community Arts Workshop for a documentary screening and panel on affordable housing for local artists and arts organizations, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at CAW, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

The documentary, Miracle on 42nd Street, chronicles the story of Manhattan Plaza, one of the first subsidized housing spaces for artists and a national model.

The hour-long film features testimonials from such celebrity artists as Samuel L. Jackson, Alicia Keys, Larry David and Giancarlo Esposito. After the screening, a panel will address affordable housing viable practices and respond to audience input.

Panelists will include Ken Aguado,Miracle on 42nd Street executive producer; Lynn M. Holly, SBCAST resident curator;

Detty Peikert, architect, principal of Peikert & RRM Design Group.

They will look at Santa Barbara's housing needs and explore new models and opportunities for designing affordable housing. Mayor Cathy Murillo is slated to open the event.

Housing Authority representatives will be available to answer questions and provide information about available resources.

The evening will serve as the official launch of the Office of Arts and Culture's new Affordable Housing Survey, which will aggregate results to support requests for housing assistance for local cultural practitioners and organizations.

The event is produced as a partnership between the the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, the city of Santa Barbara, and the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara with support from Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Pizza and drinks will be served. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to benefit the film. Space is limited, and advance online registration is encouraged.

To reserve a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/affordable-housing-for-artists-film-showing-and-panel-discussion-tickets-50096781823.

— Coastal Housing Coalition.