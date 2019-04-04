Pixel Tracker

Coastal Housing Coalition Hosts Reception For Lisa Plowman

By Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition | April 4, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Lisa Plowman
Lisa Plowman

The Coastal Housing Coalition (CHC) is hosting a welcome reception and mixer for Lisa Plowman, who was recently appointed Santa Barbara County’s planning and development director. The event will be 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St.

Plowman previously served on the Coastal Housing Coalition board of director as president and has co-chaired its annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference.

Plowman served with Santa Barbara County Planning and Development, 1994-2005. Since then, she has worked in the private sector at Peikert Group, and for the past five years, as principal and planning manager of RRM Design Group, a firm with 130 employees and four California offices.

She earned a B.A. in political science, environmental studies and economics at UCSB.

The Coastal Housing Coalition is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 that is dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts of the lack of workforce housing is having on the economy, environment, and civic life.

In addition to the welcome for Plowman, CHC board president Olivia Marr will announce the organization’s initiatives and projects for 2019.

Space is limited and reservations are required. The ticket cost is $15. To register visit https://coastalhousingcoalition.brownpapertickets.com.

For more information, call 805-570-1250.

— Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition.

 

