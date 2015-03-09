Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Housing Coalition Hosting Conference with Focus on ‘Housing Needs & Opportunities Revealed’

By Angel Pacheco for the Coastal Housing Coalition | March 9, 2015 | 1:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Housing Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 10 at the historic and newly renovated Carrillo Recreation Center in downtown Santa Barbara.

Hosted by the Coastal Housing Coalition, this year’s conference theme is "Housing Needs & Opportunities Revealed."

According to the National Association of Home Builders, Santa Barbara County is one of the least affordable small metropolitan area housing markets in the nation. Continued exorbitant housing costs make it inconceivable for most people to buy a home, and the rental market is impacted with rents rapidly rising with a 0.6 percent vacancy rate.

The nonprofit organization the Coastal Housing Coalition is sponsoring the conference. Its mission is to educate the public about the impacts of the lack of available housing that is within financial reach of our local workforce and to advocate for policies and projects that produce more affordable housing for local workers and their families.

A special feature this year will be to present and discuss the findings of our recent study that was commissioned from Los Angeles-based True North Research. True North President Dr. Timothy McLarney will present the key findings of the two-part study, which collected detailed data from 124 local employers and more than 2,500 employees on the South Coast earlier this year. There will also be break-out workshops and panel discussions on timely housing topics. Breakfast, lunch and a post-conference wine reception are included.

Over 200 expected attendees will include housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, nonprofits, architects, real estate professionals, financial institution managers and local employers.

The registration fee is $95 a person before April 9 and $125 after April 9 and at the door. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased online by clicking here or mailed to CHC, P.O. Box 1076, Santa Barbara, CA 93102.

Sponsorships that include tickets are also available. Sponsorship packages range from $500 to the Title Sponsorship of $7,500. The sponsorship deadline is March 28. For more information, contact Julia at 805.570.1250 or [email protected].

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Coalition.

 

