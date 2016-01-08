Coastal Housing Coalition Welcomes New Board Member, Jon Standring

Baseball

Jon Standring has been elected to the board of directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts the lack of workforce housing has on the local economy, environment and civic life.

Standring is the founder of Beachside Partners, Inc.

A UC Santa Barbara graduate, Standring began his commercial real estate career at an exclusive real estate brokerage for Fidelity National Financial and its subsidiaries across the United States. In representing commercial leasing requirements for FNF, his primary focus was in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, where he successfully completed more than 180 commercial lease transactions.

In 2011 Standring joined the Santa Barbara commercial real estate firm Radius Group. He played a primary role on a team that successfully closed more than $120 million in commercial assets in less than a three year period.

Most recently, he was the director of real estate for one of the largest student housing developers in Santa Barbara.

He is president of the board of the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club and is president of the Kevin Whitney Educational Scholarship Fund.

For more information visit www.coastalhousing.org, email [email protected] or call 805.570.1250.

— Rochelle Rose represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.