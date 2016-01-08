Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Coastal Housing Coalition Welcomes New Board Member, Jon Standring

By Rochelle Rose for the Coastal Housing Coalition | January 8, 2016 | 3:05 p.m.

Jon Standring

Jon Standring has been elected to the board of directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts the lack of workforce housing has on the local economy, environment and civic life.

Standring is the founder of Beachside Partners, Inc.

A UC Santa Barbara graduate, Standring began his commercial real estate career at an exclusive real estate brokerage for Fidelity National Financial and its subsidiaries across the United States. In representing commercial leasing requirements for FNF, his primary focus was in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, where he successfully completed more than 180 commercial lease transactions.

In 2011 Standring joined the Santa Barbara commercial real estate firm Radius Group. He played a primary role on a team that successfully closed more than $120 million in commercial assets in less than a three year period.

Most recently, he was the director of real estate for one of the largest student housing developers in Santa Barbara.  

He is president of the board of the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club and is president of the Kevin Whitney Educational Scholarship Fund.

The Coastal Housing Coalition is dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts the lack of workforce housing through advocacy, education, research and special projects. It hosts the annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference.

For more information visit www.coastalhousing.org, email [email protected] or call 805.570.1250.

Rochelle Rose represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 