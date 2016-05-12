Coastal Housing Partnership’s 5th Annual Home Buying Fair Set for Saturday in Ventura

On Saturday, the Coastal Housing Partnership’s fifth annual Home Buying Fair will be held at the Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 East Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.

At the fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, Potential home buyers will learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s Santa Barbara and Ventura real estate markets.

The nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership’s annual Home Buying Fairs have helped hundreds of attendees on their path to home ownership. In a region with some of the highest housing prices in the nation, local families need help overcoming some of the barriers to home ownership.

Attendees at the Fair will have access to dozens of real estate professionals and can attend mini-home buying education sessions on all aspects of the home-buying process throughout the day.

“The Home Buying Fair is designed to give attendees the opportunity to find out more about the home-buying process, the real estate market, and to meet real estate professionals in an efficient, no-pressure environment,” shared Corby Gage, executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

Dozens of exhibitor booths provide attendees the opportunity to easily and informally interview potential partners of their home-buying team, including real estate agents, lenders, residential developers, escrow companies, and credit and financial services professionals.

Local experts will present short home-buying education sessions throughout the day, designed for attendees at whatever stage of the home-buying process they are in, whether they are working to build better credit, trying to purchase a home with less than a 20 percent down payment, or learning how to negotiate a real estate transaction.

“Interest rates are at historical lows and there is increased activity in the real estate market,” Gage said. “With today’s more competitive market conditions, it’s more important than ever that potential home buyers are prepared. This year’s Home Buying Fair is designed to do just that.”

Since 1987, the Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become home owners. More than 11,000 have attended Coastal Housing Partnership home-buying seminars.

Click here for more information about this year’s Home Buying Fair.

Seminars to Help You on Your Path to Home Ownership

Home Buying Fair Attendees can attend the following free seminars presented throughout the day.

Seminar Schedule

» 10:30-11 a.m.: Financial Readiness - How to Plan and Save for Your First Home

By Tamara Simmons, Wealth by Design

» 11-11:30 a.m.: Down Payment Assistance Programs & Tax Credits

By Steve Carrigan, Broadview Mortgage

» 11:30 a.m.-noon: Embracing the Essentials of Home Inspections

By Kay Wilson-Bolton, Century 21 Hometown Realty

» Noon-12:30 p.m.: What Does It Take to Afford Today’s Real Estate Market?

By Elizabeth Winterhalter, Bank of the West

» 12:30-1 p.m.: Good Credit: Key to Successful Home Buying

By Denny Cooper, Santa Barbara Credit Solutions

» 1-1:30 p.m.: The Loan Process Step by Step and Dos & Don’ts to Prepare for a Home Purchase

By Kelly Marsh & Mark Johnson, Broadview Mortgage

» 1:30-2 p.m.: How to Select a Real Estate Agent

By Peggy Sue Tierney, RE/MAX Gold Coast

» 2-2:30 p.m.: Obtaining a Home Loan: the American Dream is within Your Reach

By Bob Davis, Heritage Oaks Bank