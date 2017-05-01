Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Housing Partnership Celebrates 30 Years

By Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Coastal Housing Partnership | May 1, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

Wenda and her husband were raised in Goleta. After marrying, they dreamed of raising their family here, but thought owning a home would never be within reach.

When Wenda discovered Coastal Housing Partnership at her employer’s benefit fair, she was able to establish a path to home ownership. Furnished with resources and information, they now own a home here where they are raising their family.

They're among the more than 10,000 local employees who've been able to buy homes with the help of Coastal Housing Partnership over the past 30 years.

Since forming in 1987, the Coastal Housing Partnership mission has largely remained the same: Help local employees remove some of the obstacles to homeownership, making it possible for them to remain in the community.

As the need grew due to ever-increasing home prices, so did Coastal Housing Partnership, going from a small organization operated out of the executive director’s garage to a nonprofit that, to date, has more than 50 member employers who collectively employ more than 45,000 people.
 
“Housing is by far the biggest obstacle for employees to remain in our community” said Coastal Housing Partnership executive director Corby Gage, who has been with the organization for more than 20 years.

“It is a great honor to be of service and hear the incredible gratitude from workers who are now proud homeowners,” Gage said.
 
Coastal Housing Partnership has continued to expand the benefits and resources it offers through its employer membership model. Benefits include home buying-education programs and events; home-buying savings provided through a network of local partners; and mortgage refinance savings.

To help renters, Coastal Housing partners with local landlords, who have agreed to offer leases at select properties at reduced rates.

Coastal Housing is celebrating its three decades of success with three Home Buying Fairs designed for first-time home buyers, move-up buyers or anyone thinking about buying a home.

All three fairs are open to the public as well as employees of Coastal Housing Partnership’s member employers, and will feature information on navigating the home-buying process and today’s real estate market.

Nearly 2,000 people have visited the annual Home Buying Fairs since 2012. Thousands more have realized their home-buying power at Coastal Housing’s home-buying seminars and member employer benefit events offered throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties since 1999.

“The resources of Coastal Housing Partnership helped us get started and kept me thinking, ‘this could really happen,’ ” Wenda said. “I was struck by what there was to learn about credit and savings, and now I know that it’s never too early to start thinking and planning to buy a home.”
 
The 2017 Home Buying Fairs will feature:
 
Exhibitors: Local lenders, real estate agents, residential developers, credit & financial service firms and other housing-related professionals who can answer questions in a no-pressure setting.    

Education: local experts will present short home buying education sessions throughout the day on key aspects of the home buying process, refinancing options, and local market conditions.

Prizes and giveaways.

The events will be: May 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; July 12,  5-8 p.m. at Deckers Rotunda, Hollister and Los Carneros, Goleta; Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E Harbor Blvd.

The Home Buying Fairs are presented by Broadview Mortgage, JoAnn Pomatto-Gomez- Pacific Coast Realty, Montecito Bank & Trust, Village Properties Realtors, The Towbes Group, Cottage Health and UCSB.
 
For more information, visit coastalhousing.org or contact Corby Gage at [email protected] Membership in Coastal Housing Partnership is open to any employer in Santa Barbara County or Ventura County. Visit http://www.CoastalHousing.org.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Coastal Housing Partnership.

 
