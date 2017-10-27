Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Housing Partnership: Helping Workers Call Central Coast Home

Home Buying Fair Oct. 28 in Ventura

Visitors consult with Cornerstone Home Lending at recent Home Buying Fair in Goleta. Click to view larger
Visitors consult with Cornerstone Home Lending at recent Home Buying Fair in Goleta. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Partnership | October 27, 2017 | 11:55 a.m.

With the median price of Ventura County homes at nearly $650,000 and expected to increase, home ownership seemed like a lofty goal for Denise Noguera, a social worker with the county.

But once Noguera became determined to move on from her pricey but modest studio apartment in Ventura, she turned to Coastal Housing Partnership, the local nonprofit aimed at helping Central Coast employers meet their employees’ housing needs and settle down in the area.

“I learned about Coastal Housing Partnership through the County of Ventura,” said Noguera. “The work that I do made me more aware of the housing crisis.

"I always thought that I couldn’t afford a home because I was single. I was just tired of paying so much money for a studio apartment and the rent going up every year. It was time,” she said.

Noguera attended one of Coastal Housing Partnership’s home buying seminars. She described the workshop as a learning experience that emphasized the value of having good credit and the importance of working with a quality Realtor and lender.

“I asked a lot of questions,” she said. “I was raising my hand the whole time.”

Since Coastal Housing Partnership believes home buying education helps build a solid foundation for potential home buyers, the nonprofit offers home buying seminars and home buying fairs.

The next Home Buying Fair is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 East Harbor Blvd.

Noguera did her homework, and Coastal Housing Partnership; her Realtor, a network service partner with Coastal Housing Partnership - Peggy Sue Tierney at RE/MAX Gold Coast; and her lender came together to help her close escrow on her first townhome in a matter of weeks.

“My lender knew about all the programs that I didn’t even know I qualified for,” Noguera said.

Today, Noguera lives in a quiet Ventura neighborhood near her parents. She said she enjoys the bigger space and friendly neighbors she has met.

Noguera said she recommends Coastal Housing Partnership to all her friends and colleagues so they, too, might be able to realize their dream of home ownership.

“I just assumed one day it would happen but it didn’t seem feasible,” she said. “It’s an investment I get to make earlier than I thought I would have been able to make.”

Coastal Housing Partnership executive director Corby Gage said Noguera’s story is inspiring, and helping to facilitate those transactions is what Coastal Housing Partnership is all about.

“Owning a home on the Central Coast can be challenging, but it’s a goal many of our local workers are finding they can achieve,” said Gage.

“We strive to provide the right information, tools, and resources to help local employees on their path to homeownership," Gage said.

For more information or to RSVP for the upcoming Home Buying Fair, visit homebuyingfairs.org.

For more about Coastal Housing Partnership, visit www.coastalhousing.org.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for Coastal Housing Partnership.

 

