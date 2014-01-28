Coastal Housing Partnership Hosting Home Buying Fair at Showgrounds

The Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fair on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara is a one-stop educational and hands-on opportunity to learn how to navigate the home-buying process in today’s real estate market.

Free mini-seminars will be presented throughout the day on key aspects of the home-buying process and local market conditions. Attendees can learn more about the process of successfully finding a home, qualifying for or refinancing a mortgage, and purchasing and maintaining their home.

In addition to resources, prizes and valuable takeaways, the Home Buying Fair has exhibitor booths for attendees to connect home buyers with Santa Barbara and Ventura County home-buying experts, including local real estate agents, lenders, credit and financial advisors, and residential builders.

“In a region with some of the highest housing prices in the nation, so many of our local residents wonder if they can ever establish permanent roots and live where they work,” said Corby Gage, executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership. “For over 25 years, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped local families overcome today’s challenges to home ownership. The key is having the education, tools, and resources to be a competitive buyer. This year’s third annual Home Buying Fair gives Coastal Housing Partnership’s employee members and the general public a fun, easy, one-stop place to help get interested home buyers on the path to home ownership.”

Since 1987, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become home owners through their education programs and benefits provided through a network of local partners. More than 7,000 Tri-County residents have attended Coastal Housing Partnership’s home-buying seminars.

The Home Buying Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Tickets are $5 per adult. Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership member employers. Parking is free. For more information about Coastal Housing Partnership and the 2014 Home Buying Fair, contact [email protected], click here or call 805.969.1025.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.