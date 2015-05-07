Coastal Housing Partnership Hosting Home Buying Fair Saturday in Santa Barbara

The Coastal Housing Partnership’s fourth annual Home Buying Fair offers potential homebuyers a unique and simple shopping opportunity.

First-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, or those just thinking about buying a home can come by the fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

The fair will feature 14 seminars to choose from, including one seminar in Spanish. Local real estate agents, lenders, credit and financial advisors, and residential builders will be available to answer questions. Attendees will be able to interview their potential home-buying team, organizers said.

The fair caters to those seeking to refinance, or people in need of financial and other services to help them be the strongest home buyers possible.

Seminars topics range from getting home loans to more localized subjects, focused on the real estate market in Santa Barbara County.

Admittance is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership members and $5 for adults. Children under the age of 18 get in for free and parking is free.

