Coastal Housing Partnership Offering One-Stop Shop with Home Buying Fair

First time homebuyers, move-up buyers or those just thinking about buying a home cannot afford to miss Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

“The Home Buying Fair is a one-stop shop for potential home buyers to access valuable tools, resources and information on how to navigate the home buying process and get on the path to home ownership,” said Corby Gage, executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

The event is open to the public. Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership member employers or $5 per adult. Parking is free.

Attendees can meet one-to-one with real estate agents, lenders, credit and financial advisors, and residential builders in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Free seminars will be presented throughout the day on key aspects of the home buying process and local market conditions.

“If buying a home is in your future, this is an event you can’t afford to miss,” Gage said. “For the past 28 years, Coastal Housing Partnership has been helping local families overcome the challenges to purchasing a home and realize their dream of home ownership.”

Major sponsors of the Home Buying Fair include Welcome Home sponsors Bank of the West and Caliber Home Loans, Employer Partners Cottage Health System and UCSB, and On the Move sponsors First American Title, The Towbes Group and Village Properties.

Since 1987, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped over 10,000 local employees become home owners through their education programs and the savings and benefits provided through a network of local partners. More than 9,000 tri-county residents have attended Coastal Housing Partnership’s home buying seminars.

For more information on the 2015 Home Buying Fair, contact [email protected], call 805.969.1025 or click here.

— Darla Bea Smith is a public relations specialist for the Coastal Housing Partnership.