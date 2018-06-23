Coastal Housing Partnership Presents Home Buying Fair at Deckers Rotunda Sept. 19

Local employees have the opportunity to get started on their path to home ownership on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership is hosting a Home Buying Fair at the Deckers Rotunda, 6601 Hollister Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.

This is the first Home Buying Fair to be scheduled as a weekday event, making it convenient to stop by after work

The Fair is open to anyone interested in learning more about the home buying process, whether a first-time home buyer, move-up buyer or just thinking about buying a home.

In 2017, Coastal Housing Partnership is celebrating its 30th anniversary year with a series of events for local employees to learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s local real estate market.

“Our Home Buying Fairs are a pivotal experience,” said Coastal Housing Partnership Executive Director Corby Gage. “Housing continues to be the biggest obstacle employees face in staying in our community. It is often a surprise to many that buying a home in the area is even possible. Our Fair offers attendees the information, tools and resources to be an informed home buyer and to compete in this market.”

The Fair format includes brief seminars featuring real estate experts in panel sessions to help attendees understand the lending process and today's real estate market.

The featured experts are passionate about helping first-time and move-up buyers. The panels have been crafted to cover what you need to know about the home buying process, whether you are ready to buy today or just starting to think about the possibilities. The schedule will be available online at http://homebuyingfairs.org/seminar-panel-schedule/.

The 2017 Home Buying Fairs feature:

Exhibitors: Local lenders, real estate agents, residential developers, credit and financial service firms and other housing-related professionals who can answer questions in a no-pressure setting.

Education: Local experts will present short home buying education sessions throughout the event on key aspects of home buying, the loan process, and local market conditions.

Prizes & Giveaways: Drawings and special prizes for attendees.

Coastal Housing Partnership will also hold an additional fall Home Buying Fair on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ventura Beach Marriott.

The September Home Buying Fair is being presented by JoAnn Pomatto-Gomez of Pacific Coast Realty. Additional sponsors include Cornerstone Home Lending, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group, Cottage Health and UCSB.

For more information, visit coastalhousing.org or contact Corby Gage at [email protected]

About Coastal Housing Partnership:

As a partner with local employers, Coastal Housing Partnership helps employers meet the challenge of attracting and retaining employees in a region with some of the highest housing prices in the nation.

Since 1987, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped over 10,000 local employees become homeowners through their education programs and benefits, which are provided through a network of local real estate partners.

More than 12,000 tri-county residents have attended Coastal Housing Partnership’s home buying seminars. Membership in Coastal Housing Partnership is open to any employer in Santa Barbara County or Ventura County. http://www.CoastalHousing.org.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for Coastal Housing Partnership.