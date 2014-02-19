Coastal Housing Partnership Thanks Sponsors of 2014 Home Buying Fair

Coastal Housing Partnership, a nonprofit organization that helps put homeowners on the path to homeownership, would like to thank their 2014 Home Buying Fair sponsors.

The Home Buying Fair is a one-stop home buying resource to help attendees learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market. The 3rd annual Home Buying Fair at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday, March 1st from 10am to 3pm would not be possible without sponsor support.

“Thanks to the tremendous attendee satisfaction response from our previous home buying fairs, as well as support from our wonderful sponsors, our 3rd annual Home Buying Fair will provide an efficient, no-pressure environment to learn how to successfully navigate the home buying process," said Corby Gage, executive director of Coastal Housing Partnership. “Lack of information can be one of the biggest obstacles to home ownership. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors – their support provides a wealth of information to help empower homebuyers in today’s competitive real estate market.”

The 2014 Third Annual Home Buying Fair Sponsors are:

» Key Sponsor — Broadview Mortgage, Santa Barbara

» Welcome Home Sponsor — Bank of the West

» 2014 Employer Partners — Cottage Health System and UCSB

» On the Move Sponsors — Coastal Properties, First American Title Insurance, First American Property & Casualty Insurance, Guaranteed Rate, Prospect Mortgage, The Towbes Group, Union Bank, Village Properties and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

» Open Door Sponsors — Allen Associates Construction, Anderson Financial Solutions & Insurance Services, Caliber Home Loans, Chicago Title/Fidelity National Title, Community West Bank, Crossline Capital, emPower Santa Barbara County, Guild Mortgage Company, Lee & Associates, OnQFinancial, Orchard Collection, Santa Barbara Credit Solutions and Tremblay Financial Services

» Media Sponsor — Noozhawk

The Home Buying Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership member employers and $5 for the general public. Parking is free. There will be a special giveaway for the first 100 attendees.

For more information about the Coastal Housing Partnership and the 2014 Home Buying Fair, contact [email protected], click here or call 805.969.1025.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.