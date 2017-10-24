Housing Partnership to Offer Home Buying Fair in Ventura

Learn ins and outs of realizing the 'American dream'

Area employees will have a chance start on their path to home ownership when nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership hosts a Home Buying Fair 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 Harbor Blvd.

The fair is open to anyone interested in learning more about the home-buying process, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and those just thinking about buying a home. Th fair is a family-friendly event.

The event marks Coastal Housing Partnership’s third and final Home Buying Fair in 2017, its 30th anniversary year. Each event has focused on navigating the home-buying process and the current local real estate market.

“Our home buying fairs provide attendees with the tools, information, and resources to get on their path to home ownership,” said Coastal Housing Partnership executive director Corby Gage.

“We frequently meet local workers who think owning a home in this region isn’t possible, but are surprised to find that, with the proper planning and the right home buying team, they can make their dream of homeownership come true," he said.

"In fact, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become home buyers,” Gage said.

The Home Buying Fair will include brief seminars featuring real estate experts in panel sessions to help attendees understand the lending process and today’s real estate market.

The panels are designed to cover what people need to know about the home buying process, whether one is ready to buy today or is starting to think about the possibilities. The schedule is online at http://homebuyingfairs.org/seminar-panel-schedule/.

The 2017 Home Buying Fairs feature:

» Exhibitors: local lenders, real estate agents, residential developers, credit and financial service firms, and other housing-related professionals who can answer questions in a no-pressure setting.

» Education: local experts will present short home buying education sessions throughout on key aspects of home buying, the loan process, and local market conditions.

» Prizes and giveaways: drawings and prizes for attendees.

The Home Buying Fair is presented by Key sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust. Welcome Home sponsors include The Kelly Marsh Team at Cornerstone Home Lending, Synergy One Lending and Peggy Sue Tierney at RE/MAX Gold Coast Realtors.

For more information, visit coastalhousing.org or contact Corby Gage at [email protected]

— Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Partnership.