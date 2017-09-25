Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Housing Partnership Home Buying Fair Put Out Welcome Mat

After-work event drew some 200 people seeking information about purchasing a home

Presenting Sponsor JoAnn Pomatto-Gomez, Pacific Coast Realty, helps attendees on their paths to home ownership at the Coastal Housing Partnership Sept. 19 Home Buying Fair (Coastal Housing Partnership photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Partnership | September 25, 2017 | 3:15 p.m.

More than 200 local workers were on their path to home ownership at Coastal Housing Partnership's Goleta Home Buying Fair, where they discovered a roadmap to the home-buying process and today’s local real estate market.

Held at the Deckers Rotunda, this Sept. 19 after-work event drew potential first-time and move-up home buyers, as well as others interested in learning more about the home-buying process.

Attendees met with local lenders, real estate agents, residential developers, credit and financial service firms, and other housing-related professionals to have their questions answered in a no-pressure setting.

“We were excited to see so many local workers discover they can become home owners in the area,” said Corby Gage, Coastal Housing Partnership executive director.

“Keeping our workers local is vital for the health of our economy and our community. We are here to help make the home buying journey possible,” Gage said.

“We applaud our member employers who see the powerful return on investment from offering a housing benefit to their employees, and to our 200-plus Network Service Partners in the real estate field who make those benefits possible,” said Gage.

The fair included seminars featuring real estate experts in panel sessions, which highlighted key aspects of home buying, the loan process, improving credit, and local market conditions. Workers had an opportunity to enter a drawing for a variety of prizes.

For those unable to attend, Coastal Housing Partnership will hold a fall Home Buying Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Ventura Beach Marriott. This will be the final fair Home Buying Fair Coastal Housing Partnership will host in 2017 as part of its 30th anniversary year.

RSVP at homebuyingfairs.org.

The September fair was presented by JoAnn Pomatto-Gomez of Pacific Coast Realty. Additional sponsors include Cornerstone Home Lending, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group, Cottage Health and UCSB.

For more information, visit coastalhousing.org or contact Gage at [email protected]

Membership in Coastal Housing Partnership is open to any employer in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties. Visit http://www.CoastalHousing.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Partnership.

 
