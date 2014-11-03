Coastal Quilters Guild Presents Special Gift to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Serenity House

On Wednesday, Coastal Quilters Guild members delivered and presented a special quilt to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Serenity House that will be used as a special ceremonial shroud for those leaving Serenity House after passing.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care made the request for this unique quilt last year to the guild’s community quilts committee, which selects local charitable organizations to receive quilts made by guild members.

This one-of-a-kind quilt, which was created by Linda Boynton De Sepulveda, Ph.D., a member of the guild, also won “Best of Show” at the Harvest Colors Quilt Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds in September.

“This quilt is so meaningful to us and to the families we serve,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC. “The time and dedication required to make it is a testament to Linda’s respect and understanding of the end-of-life process. This symbol of transition is a priceless item that no one else could ever create. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The guild has also donated several hundred quilts to VNHC patients over the years and also works with other local organizations. De Sepulveda got her inspiration from the property at Serenity House, with its beautiful natural surroundings that include trees, butterflies and hummingbirds. The quilt was made entirely by hand, and took an entire year to complete. Each satin piece was sewn on by hand, stuffed and painted afterward.

The guild supplies about 300 quilts each year to families and organizations. Guild members have spent countless hours over the years creating these works of art for the community.

Serenity House is VNHC’s 18-bed inpatient hospice house that provides care for hospice patients whose needs cannot be met at home. It is a place where patients are cared for in a serene and homelike setting. Each private room allows patients to be surrounded by loved ones throughout their time at Serenity House. Patients are provided round-the-clock medical care from a team of specially trained doctors, a nurse practitioner, nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, hospice aides and volunteers, together supporting emotional, spiritual and practical concerns.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.