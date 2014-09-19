Coastal Quilters Guild Presents ‘Harvest of Colors’ Quilt Show at Showgrounds

The 2014 “Harvest of Colors: A Members’ Showcase” Quilt Show, sponsored by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta, will feature more than 200 guild members’ quilted creations and promises to be spectacular.

The biennial show will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, Highway 101 and Las Positas in Santa Barbara, and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Weekend passes, good for both days, are $10 at the door, and children under 12 are free.

Free parking is available thanks to Planned Parenthood’s annual book sale, also being held at the fairgrounds that weekend. Parking and entrance are handicap accessible.

The show will have on display traditional quilts, art quilts, quilted wearables and quilted home decor. Visitors to the show will be able to vote for their favorite quilt in the “Viewer’s Choice.” The Education Corner will have activities for both children and adults alike.

Quilting demonstrations will also take place throughout the weekend. A gift boutique will have hand-crafted items for sale and vendors will participate in the merchant mall. Raffle tickets for the opportunity quilt, “O Christmas Tree,” will be available at the show for purchase. The drawing for the quilt will be Dec. 11, and the winner need not be present to win. Plus, raffle tickets for about 25 raffle baskets will also be available for purchase with drawings both Saturday and Sunday, and the winner need not be present to win. Proceeds from the opportunity quilt and the show will go to help fund many of the guild’s community projects.

Recent recipients of the guild’s generosity include the Serenity House, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, Hospice of Santa Barbara, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, the Goleta Valley Community Center, the Breast Cancer Treatment Center, Unity Shoppe, Habitat for Humanity, Women’s Free Health Clinic of Santa Barbara and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

At this year’s Harvest of Colors Quilt Show, we will be featuring “Route 66 Quilts,” a collective group of quilts that depict Highway 66, the highway, the motels and businesses that cropped up along the highway for travelers.

During the show, the Coastal Quilters Guild will be presenting a very special quilt to the Serenity House, run by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. A letter from Serenity House was received, asking if our guild would be interested in creating a quilted shroud for a meaningful and beautiful ceremony. Dr. Linda Boynton de Sepulveda, a Coastal Quilter Guild member, was asked and accepted to design a quilt shroud for them. The Serenity House, now, will have a beautiful tradition to add to their caring services that they provide to our community.

— Rosana Swing is the publicity chairwoman for the Coastal Quilters Guild.