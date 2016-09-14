Coastal Quilters Guild Show to Feature 200 Member Creations

The 2016 “Harvest of Colors: A Members’ Showcase” Quilt Show, sponsored by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta, California, will feature over 200 traditional, modern and art quilts made by Guild members and promises to be spectacular.

The 10th biennial show will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds at Highway 101 and Las Positas in Santa Barbara, and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Weekend passes, good for both days, are $10 at the door; children under 12 are free accompanied by an adult.

Free parking is available thanks to Planned Parenthood’s annual book sale, also being held at the Showgrounds that weekend. Parking and entrance are handicap accessible.

The special exhibit this year is “Quilting in Paradise-Santa Barbara County," a collective group of more than 30 quilts that depict Santa Barbara County.

There will be two featured quilts at this exhibit, originally made by Guild members: the Santa Barbara Quilt, which has hung in Rep. Lois Capp’s office in Washington, D.C. from 1995 to the present; and a quilt called Museum Impressions, which was made in 1991 for the Museum of Natural History’s 75th anniversary.

On Sunday, between noon and 1 p.m. there will be a reunion of the many quilters who originally worked on these two quilts, and Congresswoman Capps and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, will be joining us

In addition to the quilts and special exhibit, visitors will be able to vote for their favorite quilt in the “Viewer’s Choice,”visit the Education Corner with activities for both children and adults, and buy items from the gift boutique or the merchant mall.

Several baskets of goodies will be raffled off; the winner need not be present to win.

Proceeds from raffle ticket sales and the show help fund many of the Guild’s community projects.

Recent recipients of the Guild’s generosity include The Serenity House, Visiting Nurses & Hospice Care, CALM, Food from the Heart, The Unity Shoppe, The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s Fostering Friends program and many other community organizations.

Visit www.coastalquilters.org for more information about the Coastal Quilters Guild and its 2016 Harvest of Colors Quilt Show.

Sue Kadner handles public relations for the Coastal Quilter Guild.