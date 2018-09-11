Tuesday, September 11 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Quilters Guild Pieces Together Harvest of Colors Showcase

Weekend exhibit at Earl Warren marks group’s 30 anniversary

A contemporary quilt by Linda Estrada depicting Santa Barbara Airport was part of a special exhibit at 2016 quilt show. Click to view larger
By Sue Kadner for Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta | September 11, 2018 | 12:03 p.m.

The 2018 Harvest of Colors: A Members’ Showcase Quilt Show, sponsored by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta will feature the quilted creations of some 200 guild members.

Honoring the 30th anniversary of the guild and its 30 years of donating locally, the biennial show will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16, at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Weekend passes, good for both days, are $10 at the door and children under 12 can enter at no charge. Parking is free; both the lot and entrance are handicap accessible.

Traditional, modern and art quilts will be on display. Visitors to the show will be able to vote for their favorite quilt in the Viewer’s Choice competition.

This year’s special exhibit will be quilts from Freddy Moran featuring her Face the Year quilts. Moran is a teacher, lecturer, artist and award-winning quilt maker. She is known for her use of bold color and considers red a neutral.

Other highlights include quilting demonstrations, a gift boutique with items crafted by members, and some 20 vendors in the merchant mall.

Raffle tickets for a Singer Featherweight as well as baskets of goodies (quilt related and not) will be available with drawings both days. The winner need not be present. Proceeds from raffle tickets and the show will help fund the guild’s community projects.

Over the last three decades, guild members have made thousands of quilts and other hand-crafted items for more than 30 local nonprofits.

This year’s show will include a Community Quilts display featuring some of the groups that have received donations including Unity Shoppe, Hillside House, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Serenity House, Meals on Wheels, and SB Shelter for Women.

Visit www.coastalquilters.org for more information about the Coastal Quilters Guild and the quilt show.

— Sue Kadner for Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

 

