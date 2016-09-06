Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Quilting Guild to Present Over 200 Stitched Masterpieces at Biennial Showcase

By Sue Kadner for the Coastal Quilters Guild | September 6, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

The 2016 Harvest of Colors: A Members’ Showcase Quilt Show, sponsored by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara & Goleta, will feature over 200 traditional, modern and art quilts made by guild members, and all quilts promise to be spectacular.

The 10th biennial show will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Weekend passes, good for both days, are $10 at the door; children under 12 are free. Free parking is available thanks to Planned Parenthood’s annual book sale, also being held at the Showgrounds that weekend. Parking and entrance are handicap accessible.

At this year’s Harvest of Colors Quilt Show, the Coastal Quilters Guild will feature works from Quilting in Paradise - Santa Barbara County, a collective group of more than 30 quilts that depict Santa Barbara County.

There will be two featured quilts at this exhibit, originally made by guild members: the Santa Barbara Quilt, which has hung in Rep. Lois Capp’s office in Washington since 1995, and a quilt called Museum Impressions, which was made in 1991 for the Museum of Natural History’s 75th anniversary.

In addition to the quilts and special exhibit, visitors will be able to vote for their favorite quilt in the Viewer’s Choice contest; visit the Education Corner with activities for both children and adults; and buy items from the gift boutique or the merchant mall.

Several baskets of goodies will be raffled off, and the winner need not be present to win. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales and the show help fund many of the guild’s community projects.

Recent recipients of the guild’s generosity include Serenity House, Visiting Nurses & Hospice Care, CALM, Food from the Heart, Unity Shoppe, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s Fostering Friends program and many other community organizations.

Visit www.coastalquilters.org for more information about the Coastal Quilters Guild and its 2016 Harvest of Colors Quilt Show.

Sue Kadner represents the Coastal Quilters Guild.

 
