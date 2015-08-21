Coastal Self Defense Academy Celebrates Spirit with Successful Fundraiser

Advice

Over 50 people attended the Celebration of Spirit fundraiser July 25, 2015 in support of the Coastal Self Defense Academy, a new non-profit organization that provides self-empowerment and self-defense classes to at-risk members of the Santa Barbara community free of charge.

The celebration and auction, which took place at a private residence near the Santa Barbara Mission, raised nearly $2,000 through sponsorships and auction items, providing a great start to the organization's efforts.

The silent auction items included a wide-range of local items, gifts certificates and tickets to various Santa Barbara venues. Some of the highlights included donations by ​BlueStar Parking, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Windrun Winery, Head West Salon, the Frame-Up, Church of Chocolate, Madphoto.com, Jang's Karate Center, Santa Barbara Women's Self Defense and tickets to the Santa Barbara Polo Grounds and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens.

After the event, Executive Director Teri-Coffee-McDuffie expressed her appreciation: "It was with generous spirit and warm support, the Santa Barbara Community welcomed Coastal Self Defense Academy during our inaugural fundraising event on July 25. Thank you to the incredibly generous host, Coastal Self Defense Academy board and staff, corporate and silent auction sponsors and attendees, who all contributed to making this event such a great success!"

Coastal Self Defense Academy provides free self-defense training to the most at-risk people in our community to increase their confidence and teach them skills to defend themselves when they’re caught in potentially harmful situations. Vulnerable segments of the local population include senior citizens, college students, young children, people in recovery centers or shelters and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Classes are also offered to people with physical impairments, such as failing eyesight or hearing loss or who are physically unable to move out of harm’s way quickly.

"As Executive Director, I am looking forward to continuing to expand, introduce and share our programs to the most vulnerable and at-risk people in the community we all live in," Coffee-McDuffie said.

The vision of the organization is to create a strong, healthy and vibrant community, composed of confident and empowered individuals. The mission is to provide transformative educational tools to promote empowerment and an enlightened recognition of one’s potential and value.

Coastal Self Defense Academy is currently working with the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, Alexander Gardens Assisted Living Care, Girls Inc. of Carpenteria, and St. Vincent's of Santa Barbara. For more information, visit: www.coastalselfdefenseacademy.org or contact Executive

— Teri Coffee-McDuffie represents the Coastal Self Defense Academy.