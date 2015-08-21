Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Coastal Self Defense Academy Celebrates Spirit with Successful Fundraiser

By Teri Coffee-McDuffie for Coastal Self Defense Academy | August 21, 2015 | 6:10 p.m.

Over 50 people attended the Celebration of Spirit fundraiser July 25, 2015 in support of the Coastal Self Defense Academy, a new non-profit organization that provides self-empowerment and self-defense classes to at-risk members of the Santa Barbara community free of charge.

The celebration and auction, which took place at a private residence near the Santa Barbara Mission, raised nearly $2,000 through sponsorships and auction items, providing a great start to the organization's efforts. 

The silent auction items included a wide-range of local items, gifts certificates and tickets to various Santa Barbara venues. Some of the highlights included donations by ​BlueStar Parking, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Windrun Winery, Head West Salon, the Frame-Up, Church of Chocolate, Madphoto.com, Jang's Karate Center, Santa Barbara Women's Self Defense and tickets to the Santa Barbara Polo Grounds and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens. 

After the event, Executive Director Teri-Coffee-McDuffie expressed her appreciation: "It was with generous spirit and warm support, the Santa Barbara Community welcomed Coastal Self Defense Academy during our inaugural fundraising event on July 25. Thank you to the incredibly generous host, Coastal Self Defense Academy board and staff, corporate and silent auction sponsors and attendees, who all contributed to making this event such a great success!" 

Coastal Self Defense Academy provides free self-defense training to the most at-risk people in our community to increase their confidence and teach them skills to defend themselves when they’re caught in potentially harmful situations. Vulnerable segments of the local population include senior citizens, college students, young children, people in recovery centers or shelters and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

 Classes are also offered to people with physical impairments, such as failing eyesight or hearing loss or who are physically unable to move out of harm’s way quickly. 

"As Executive Director, I am looking forward to continuing to expand, introduce and share our programs to the most vulnerable and at-risk people in the community we all live in," Coffee-McDuffie said. 

The vision of the organization is to create a strong, healthy and vibrant community, composed of confident and empowered individuals. The mission is to provide transformative educational tools to promote empowerment and an enlightened recognition of one’s potential and value. 

Coastal Self Defense Academy is currently working with the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, Alexander Gardens Assisted Living Care, Girls Inc. of Carpenteria, and St. Vincent's of Santa Barbara. For more information, visit: www.coastalselfdefenseacademy.org or contact Executive 

— Teri Coffee-McDuffie represents the Coastal Self Defense Academy.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 