Coastal Valley Soccer Club Holding Rummage Sale to Raise Funds for Trip to Canada

The Coastal Valley Soccer Club is hosting a rummage sale that will include clothing, electronics, books, furniture, toys and sports equipment at a negotiable price.
There will also be baked goods offered.
The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 17 at Sears in La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara.
CVSC is raising money in order to travel to Vancouver, Canada, to play in multiple soccer games against Vancouver teams as well as watch the Women’s World Cup. They are in their attempts to raise enough money to send 17 families to Canada.