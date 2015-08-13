Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Decorated Local Volunteers Join CoastHills Community Foundation Board

By Joshua D. Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union | August 13, 2015 | 11:36 a.m.

The CoastHills Community Foundation announces the addition of two new board members. 

Terri Lea Ikeda is a long-time Arroyo Grande resident who has devoted much of her life to service. She is the former owner of Pink Tool Belts, which she took on as a means of funding The Kenya Project, a nonprofit organization she founded in 2007 to build homes for widowed women while simultaneously funding start-up businesses for them.

As a community advocate Ikeda has served or currently serves in volunteer and leadership capacities for the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Community Board, Lucia Mar Unified School District Board, Lucia Mar Unified School District $24 Million Bond Campaign, Five-Cities Youth Basketball League, Hospice and the South County Peoples Kitchen.

Terri Lea Ikeda

Her service has led to several awards including the Lucia Mar Unified School District Honored Member of the “Wall of Fame,” Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce Ken Talley Award and Phi Delta Kappa Distinguished Service Award - Lay Citizen of the Year.She is married to Vard Ikeda, another community leader and a second-generation farmer whose family business is part of the Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange. 

Thomas V. Apkarian Jr.  is a CPA and partner in McDermott & Apkarian. A Pismo Beach resident, he has served as an officer with several organizations, including his current role as president of the Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, as well as with the Old Orcutt Merchants Association, the Northern Santa Barbara Fee Arbitration Board, the Santa Maria Valley Contractors Association and Rotary Club of Arroyo Grande. He was named Rookie Rotarian of the year in 2011 and became club president in 2012. 

Tom Apkarian

“Terri and Tom both bring a unique set of experiences to the board, and we are thrilled to have them,” said CoastHills Community Foundation Director Rebecca Alarcio. “Although they come from different backgrounds, their proven community leadership will help the foundation continue to move forward in our mission to partner with our community to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.” 

The CoastHills Community Foundation reflects the credit union’s aspiration to be a positive force on the Central Coast. It was formed in 2005 to provide funding and support of CoastHills Credit Union’s community outreach initiatives, and it has raised more than $570,000 and supports more than 200 community-based charitable organizations each year.

About CoastHills Credit Union

CoastHills is a not-for-profit credit union currently serving more than 59,000 members in Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.  It has 11 branches and a full service call center. 

With assets of more than $850 million, CoastHills is one of the largest independently owned financial institutions on the Central Coast. 

—Joshua D. Scroggin is the social media officer at CoastHills Credit Union.

 
