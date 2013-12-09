Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

CoastHills Community Foundation Awards Record $90,000 to Mission Hope Cancer Center

By Scott Coe for CoastHills Federal Credit Union | December 9, 2013 | 1:33 p.m.

The CoastHills Community Foundation recently gave its largest-ever single donation to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.

At a CoastHills board meeting, the organization presented a $90,000 check to cancer center representatives. The funds will be used to support cancer patients while they undergo treatment. Support may include help with housing, travel and expenses for patients and their families.

The funds were raised Sept. 21 at Rancho Vino, CoastHills Community Foundation’s seventh annual auction/fundraiser. It is the third year in a row the credit union has focused its major fundraising effort specifically for those being treated at the cancer center.

In total, the CoastHills foundation has raised more than $200,000 to support the center’s patients. The foundation, part of CoastHills Federal Credit Union, focuses its efforts on San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties.

“Marian is so very grateful for partnership of the CoastHills team. Our mission is based upon providing excellent, compassionate care to all,” said Stephanie Grogan, vice president of philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center. ”The generosity of our good friends at CoastHills furthers that healing work in ways that make a significant difference for cancer patients and families.”

Mission Hope Cancer Center, located on the Marian Regional Medical Center campus, is the region’s only advanced comprehensive cancer care center. Specialized physicians, oncology nurses and therapists provide integrated oncology care to the Central Coast.

“The support we have provided to Mission Hope over the last three years speaks right to our vision, which is ‘making difference in our neighbors’ lives,” said Jeff York, president/CEO of CoastHills Federal Credit Union. “The fact that our donations fund a program dedicated completely to supporting patients and their families is a perfect match … add to that that the  Rancho Vino event is one of our favorite events all year, and it is just a great partnership.”

— Scott Coe is a senior vice president of marketing for CoastHills Federal Credit Union.

