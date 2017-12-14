Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Humane Societies Focus of Donation Collection Drive by CoastHills Credit Union

Shelves sit empty at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Pet Food Pantry, awaiting donations through a collection drive with CoastHills Credit Union. Click to view larger
Shelves sit empty at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Pet Food Pantry, awaiting donations through a collection drive with CoastHills Credit Union. (CoastHills Credit Union photo)
By Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union | December 14, 2017 | 11:09 a.m.

CoastHills Credit Union is making it easier than ever for folks to donate to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society in Santa Barbara County and the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County this holiday season.

Throughout the month of December, 10 CoastHills branches along the Central Coast will house donation bins for anyone to drop off items on the wish lists of both humane societies.

"With current fire evacuations and responding to Hurricane Harvey floods at the end of the summer, our cupboards are bare and we are asking the community to help by donating specific items that we use in the shelter every day," said Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

"We're so grateful to CoastHills for thinking of the animals," added Jill Tucker, executive director of the Woods Humane Society. "The convenient locations of the CoastHills branches makes it very easy for donors to deliver supplies exactly where they're needed most."

Donations can be dropped off at credit union branches in Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Santa Maria (two locations), Orcutt, Vandenberg Village and Lompoc.

Pet food donations will go directly to the Pet Food Pantry program, which provides food to low-income pet owners in the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura. The pantry is entirely supported through community donations and is a safety net to help struggling families keep beloved pets in their homes and out of shelters.

Click here for a list of most-needed items by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and click here for a list of most-needed items by the Woods Humane Society. The wish lists also include items that would greatly assist operations, such as cleaning and office supplies, blankets and collars as well as toys.

Both humane societies are nonprofit organizations entirely supported by donations from the community, independent of county animal services. Those do work closely with those county departments in their missions to end pet homelessness and overpopulation. In those efforts, the humane societies each provide rescue services, shelter facilities, affordable veterinary care, animal training and much more.

— Scott Coe is the chief marketing officer for CoastHills Credit Union.

