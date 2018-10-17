CoastHills Credit Union Donation Helps Aquarium Program Stay Afloat

Last month, the Cabrillo High Aquarium asked local leaders to help the growing program update its aging touch pool and filtration system.

Thursday, CoastHills Credit Union will contribute $5,000 to the aquarium’s largest fundraising campaign in nearly 20 years. The donation will be made at 3 p.m. at Cabrillo High Aquarium on Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village

The presentation is the latest chapter of the CoastHills‘ campaign Another Great Deed, in honor of the credit union’s 60th anniversary this year.

CoastHills has planned 60 great deeds to benefit members, neighbors and the local community between now and its next anniversary in August.

For more information about the event, contact Joshua D. Scroggin, 805-588-2521.

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.