CoastHills Credit Union Doubles Scholarships to Community Colleges

As of 2019, CoastHills Credit Union’s Community Foundation will award a $2,500 scholarship to four students at each of the three area community colleges. That is twice the number of awards as in previous years.

That’s a total combined commitment of $30,000 to the three schools — Allan Hancock College, Cuesta College and Santa Barbara City College.

“CoastHills’s continued support of education allows our students to focus more on earning a quality education and serving our community and less on how to pay for it,” said Jon Hooten, executive director of College Advancement at Hancock College. “We cherish their partnership.”

The two added scholarships at each school will expand the existing scholarship support to help those students already enrolled or planning to enroll in a career technical education program offered by the respective colleges.

“We recently surpassed 60 years of serving our member owners and making a difference in our neighbors’ lives," said Scott Coe, CoastHills Community Foundation chair.

"For us to increase educational opportunities for local students whose aspirations are often challenged financially is the perfect way to celebrate our 60-year milestone,” he said.

CoastHills is a not-for-profit credit union serving 68,000 members in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. It has 10 branches and a full-service call center.

With assets in excess of $1.13 billion, CoastHills is the second largest locally owned financial institution on the Central Coast.

— Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union.