CoastHills Credit Union Employee Giving Program Exceeds Expectations, Triples Donations

The first donations have been made, and CoastHills Credit Union’s “I’m All In” employee giving program has tripled projections since being introduced in December 2015.

In the first quarter of the year, CoastHills was proud to present three checks of $1,000 each to the Central Coast Rescue Mission, Central Coast Music Academy and Fairlawn Elementary in Santa Maria.

At the end of 2015, the CoastHills Community Foundation, the charitable fundraising arm of the credit union, announced that employees could elect to donate as little or as much money as they’d like from their own paychecks to support local causes.

The funds would be pooled together, and once a quarter, a drawing would be held where the winner could donate to the cause of his or her choice.

Foundation Director Rebecca Alarcio initially planned to raise enough money to award a single $1,000 sponsorship per quarter. Putting their dedicated spirit of generosity on display, CoastHills employees blew that number away.

“I knew that CoastHills employees were all in on our mission to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives,” Alarcio said. “But I was truly astounded to find nearly every one of our 220-plus employees line up at our December all-staff meeting to sign up for the program — and do so without hesitation. They are making a personal commitment from every paycheck to give back to their communities. Honestly, I was choked up to see the outpouring.”

With a drawing set to take place for the second-quarter sponsorships later this week, here’s a look at the first three recipients and the employees that chose each organization:

Central Coast Rescue Mission

Member Services Officer Jeff Aldridge, who works at CoastHills’ Orcutt branch, was deeply affected by a volunteer visit to a rescue mission in Santa Barbara when he was just 13 years old.

“I remember talking to a guy. He was homeless, and he was so thankful that we took the day to come hang out and serve him food. That really stuck with me because we were kids that grew up in Vandenberg Village, and we didn’t have to worry where our next meal was coming from. And he didn’t have anything,” Aldridge said.

Now living in Santa Maria, Aldridge wanted to support a similar cause in his current community.

The Central Coast Rescue Mission is an 18-bed drug and alcohol recovery program. In addition to the recovery classes, the men enrolled also receive vocational training through a variety of volunteer activities.

The Rescue Mission runs a thrift store, a food pantry that serves about 100 families and a commercial-quality kitchen that provides meals for the homeless and especially ramps up during the holidays.

“About half come off the streets and the other half come out of the courts,” director Larry Cooney said. “We want the judges to be able to say, ‘Man, I hope there’s a bed available because that’s where you’re going to get some help.’”

Central Coast Music Academy

Telecommunications Specialist Wayne Copes gave up playing guitar when he was a teenager because he thought his fingers were too stubby. Only 20 years later when he brought that old six string out of his parents’ attic did he realize the only thing holding him back all that time was himself.

Given the chance to sponsor an organization, Wayne chose to help ensure as many kids as possible receive the opportunity that he didn’t give himself, the chance to learn and enjoy playing music.

The Central Coast Music Academy was formed five years ago when founders and musicians Larry and Kathleen Hill decided to do something about the waning funding for music education in public schools.

The Academy holds summer music camps in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo and has recently started providing year-round music education to children 7-16 years old.

“This is going to help 10 kids go to our music camp this summer, kids that might not have had the opportunity because of their financial situation,” Kathleen Hill said. “Our summer program is inexpensive, but it’s still a stretch for some people. This gift is really a godsend.”

Fairlawn Elementary School

Member Services Officer Karla Gonzalez has fond memories from her time at Fairlawn Elementary in Santa Maria. She’ll never forget visiting places like The Getty Center and going off to sixth grade camp.

Now that her son Adrian is a student at her old school, she feels like something is missing.

“When I was a student here at Fairlawn, we had so many more field trips, we had so many more activities,” Gonzalez said, “but the budget keeps getting cut. And if anything, maybe the kids will have one field trip a year, and that’s about it.”

Fairlawn’s Parent Teacher Committee will decide how the donation is spent, and the school has many worthy causes.

Field trips, Read Across America Day, the Math Super Bowl, Battle of the Books and the school’s soccer team are all funded through the committee.

The school is also purchasing a new electronic marquee and maintains a uniform closet to help clothe kids in need.

“A thousand dollars at a time covers a couple field trips locally. It covers a field trip far away,” Fairlawn Principal Toni Kelly said. “The electronic marquee, it certainly puts a dent in the price tag that we’re going to pay for that. It makes a huge difference for our kids.”

— Joshua D. Scroggin is the social media officer at CoastHills Credit Union.