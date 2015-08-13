Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
CoastHills Credit Union Fills Four Essential Positions

By Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union | August 13, 2015 | 4:44 p.m.

CoastHills Credit Union recently welcomed two leaders and two financial planners to its management team.  

Paul Cook, who comes to CoastHills with more than 15 years of expertise in technology, operations and management, is the new senior vice president, chief information officer.

Cook oversees the technology strategy of the credit union, including daily operations of IT infrastructure, eServices, data processing, help desk support, telecommunications, eCommerce and software development.

He spent the past decade serving in similar roles with Heritage Oaks Bank, Pioneer Federal Credit Union and Panhandle State Bank.

With an undergraduate degree from Utah State University and MBA from Brigham Young University, Cook also has extensive experience in the political arena, both as an elected official at the city and county levels, as well as staff-level experience in state and federal government.

Paul Cook

He was elected to city and county councils in Utah, where he attended college, and worked as a staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill early in his career.

He frequently volunteers with the Boy Scouts and plans to continue his volunteer efforts on the Central Coast.

Kristin Worthley has been hired as the new education manager and is responsible for a full range of learning and knowledge management, including leadership development, technical training and regulated compliance training.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the education field and comes to CoastHills having worked as a training manager for Southern California Edison (SCE), where she was also the volunteer board president for EcoIQ, an environmentally focused philanthropic group associated with SCE.

Kristin Worthley

Worthley holds an MBA in human resources and an undergraduate degree in employee training and development as well as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.

Kevin Hemme and Mike Johnson join CoastHills’s Wealth Management department and are tasked with growing and expanding its depth of investment services while continuing its tradition of offering personalized, unbiased guidance to clients.

Together, they manage client assets of approximately $50 million.

Hemme brings 20 years of financial planning experience to CoastHills Wealth Management. Prior to becoming a financial advisor, he owned and operated his own business and worked 13 years in sales and marketing for a multi-national corporation.

Kevin Hemme

An Arroyo Grande resident, Hemme enjoys motorcycles, flying and outdoor activities. His son Jake attends Biola University.

Johnson’s seven years working as a financial advisor were preceded by more than 25 years of executive-level experience running a private business.

He is a Rotarian, serving as a past board president in Visalia, Ca., and volunteers in church events.

The Grover Beach resident enjoys outdoor activities with his three grown children and his wife Barbara.

Mike Johnson

“We have selected the best of the best, and in their short time with us, they have all hit the ground running,” CoastHills President and CEO Jeff York said. “They know and understand that from day one, our quest at CoastHills is to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.”

CoastHills is a not-for-profit credit union currently serving more than 59,000 members in Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.  

It has 11 branches and a full service call center.  

With assets of more than $850 million, CoastHills is one of the largest independently owned financial institutions on the Central Coast.

— Scott Coe is the chief marketing officer at CoastHills Credit Union.

 
