CoastHills Credit Union Gives $50,000 to Lompoc Track/Field Project

This fall, CoastHills Credit Union announced a program to match up to $25,000 in member donations to the Lompoc Community Track and Field Project.

The hope was, by the time Lompoc and Cabrillo highs met on the football field at Huyck Stadium Oct. 26, there would be $50,000 to deliver to the project aimed at bringing a new all-weather track and turf field to the Lompoc community.

With donations from 93 credit union and community members, — including a $5,000 gift from Lompoc Kiwanis to put the campaign over its goal — CoastHills maxed out on its match two weeks prior to the big game.

A check for $50,432 was presented to the Lompoc Community Project on Monday.

“This has been a great partnership with CoastHills,” said Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Health Organization, which is spearheading local fundraising for the project.

“They set the bar high, and they jumped over it,” Costa said.

The contributions from our members ranged from $5 to $5,000,” said Scott Coe, chief marketing officer for CoastHills. “It really shows what great things can happen when a community like ours combines their resources.

“Our members can be very proud of this contribution, and that they played a key role in building something so beneficial for the residents of the Lompoc Valley.”

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.