CoastHills Credit Union Lompoc Valley Branches Staying Put

As the final months are counting down to CoastHills Credit Union’s relocation of its corporate headquarters from Vandenberg Village to the new 90,000-square-foot building in Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch development, some area members are wondering if their favorite branch is going to close. The short answer is no.

All three of the existing CoastHills branches in the Lompoc Valley, including Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Vandenberg Air Force Base, will continue to operate as full-service branches in their same locations.

Once the sale of the current corporate facility in Vandenberg Village is completed, a remodel of the current branch in its current location is slated to be part of the transition.

“Our commitment to supporting the Lompoc community and serving our member-owners here in the Lompoc Valley is as strong as ever,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills president/CEO.

“In fact, our remodeled branch in the village will give the members an even better experience,” he said.

As for the current Santa Maria area branches, only one will be affected by the new corporate facility. The branch in the Crossroads Center will be consolidated into the new state-of-the-art branch on the first floor of the new facility, which is less than a half-mile from the existing Crossroads branch.

“We are extremely excited about the new corporate facility for many reasons, including the modernized, efficient service experience for our member-owners in Santa Maria,” Cook said.

The new branch includes abundant parking, three drive through lanes, a walk-up ATM, and 5,000 square feet of branch space.

The current branches on Broadway and Stowell in Santa Maria and on Clark Avenue in Orcutt will remain intact.

The move to the new branch and the new corporate facility is slated for the fourth quarter of 2019.

CoastHills Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union serving 68,000 member-owners in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. It has 11 branches and a full-service call center.

With assets of more than $1.16 billion, CoastHills is the second largest locally owned financial institution on the Central Coast.

— Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union.