Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 11:20 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

CoastHills Credit Union Lompoc Valley Branches Staying Put

By Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union | March 30, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

As the final months are counting down to CoastHills Credit Union’s relocation of its corporate headquarters from Vandenberg Village to the new 90,000-square-foot building in Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch development, some area members are wondering if their favorite branch is going to close. The short answer is no.

All three of the existing CoastHills branches in the Lompoc Valley, including Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Vandenberg Air Force Base, will continue to operate as full-service branches in their same locations.

Once the sale of the current corporate facility in Vandenberg Village is completed, a remodel of the current branch in its current location is slated to be part of the transition.

“Our commitment to supporting the Lompoc community and serving our member-owners here in the Lompoc Valley is as strong as ever,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills president/CEO.

“In fact, our remodeled branch in the village will give the members an even better experience,” he said.

As for the current Santa Maria area branches, only one will be affected by the new corporate facility. The branch in the Crossroads Center will be consolidated into the new state-of-the-art branch on the first floor of the new facility, which is less than a half-mile from the existing Crossroads branch.

“We are extremely excited about the new corporate facility for many reasons, including the modernized, efficient service experience for our member-owners in Santa Maria,” Cook said.

The new branch includes abundant parking, three drive through lanes, a walk-up ATM, and 5,000 square feet of branch space.
The current branches on Broadway and Stowell in Santa Maria and on Clark Avenue in Orcutt will remain intact.

The move to the new branch and the new corporate facility is slated for the fourth quarter of 2019.

CoastHills Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union serving 68,000 member-owners in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. It has 11 branches and a full-service call center.

With assets of more than $1.16 billion, CoastHills is the second largest locally owned financial institution on the Central Coast.

— Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

 
 