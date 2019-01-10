CoastHills Credit Union Offers Financial Assistance to Members Affected by Shutdown

CoastHills Credit Union is offering financial assistance programs for any of its existing members who are adversely affected by the government shutdown.

CoastHills, formerly Vandenberg Federal Credit Union, has been serving Vandenberg Air Force Base-affiliated personnel for 60 years.

With the shutdown affecting federal employees who have been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21, CoastHills wanted to play a lead role in providing temporary support for its members in need.

“Our programs can provide critical, immediate support at a time when our member-owners trust us to step in and help,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills president/CEO. “This is what credit unions do.”

To find out what programs are available, any CoastHills member can contact the credit union directly by visiting any of its 11 branches or by calling the Support Center at 800.262.4488.

— JD Scroggin is a marketing specialist for CoastHills Credit Union.