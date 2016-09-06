Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

CoastHills Credit Union Plans Rancho Vino Fundraiser to Support Future Farmers

Rancho Vino attendees enjoy wine tasting at last year’s event. This year’s fundraiser benefits Allan Hancock College’s agribusiness program. Click to view larger
Rancho Vino attendees enjoy wine tasting at last year’s event. This year’s fundraiser benefits Allan Hancock College’s agribusiness program. (CoastHills Credit Union photo)
By Joshua D. Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union | September 6, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

In the past year alone, the Allan Hancock College agribusiness program has purchased a premium filter for its on-campus winery, made needed repairs to its tractor and forklift, funded a pair of $1,250 scholarships and hired new student workers for its community garden and vineyard, and it’s all thanks to Rancho Vino.

In 2015, CoastHills Credit Union and its foundation successfully paired with Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria to host a fundraiser aimed at helping support the future of farming on the Central Coast. After raising a $55,000 donation last year, Rancho Vino is back.

On Sept. 10, CoastHills is once again partnering with Presqu’ile for an evening of enchanting music, delicious food, elegant Presqu’ile wines and the presentation of Generous Harvest — bottles of Presqu’ile’s pinot noir and chardonnay specially labeled for the event.

Held from 6-8 p.m. on the gorgeous grounds of Presqu’ile, Rancho Vino will feature fresh cuisine provided by Chef Rick’s Ultimately Fine Foods and live music by local favorite Jineanne Coderre. 

Tickets are $150 and include one bottle to take home of either of the Generous Harvest varieties. Additional bottles can be purchased online with tickets or alone.

There will also be a special drawing for a staycation package in Shell Beach for those who purchase one or more half cases of Generous Harvest.

This will be the 10th annual Rancho Vino. Previously, the event has benefited such causes as the Mission Hope Cancer Center. Over the course of a decade, Rancho Vino has raised more than $625,000.

For tickets visit http://www.coasthills.coop/ranchovino.

Joshua D. Scroggin is the social media officer for CoastHills Credit Union.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 