CoastHills Credit Union Plans Rancho Vino Fundraiser to Support Future Farmers

In the past year alone, the Allan Hancock College agribusiness program has purchased a premium filter for its on-campus winery, made needed repairs to its tractor and forklift, funded a pair of $1,250 scholarships and hired new student workers for its community garden and vineyard, and it’s all thanks to Rancho Vino.

In 2015, CoastHills Credit Union and its foundation successfully paired with Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria to host a fundraiser aimed at helping support the future of farming on the Central Coast. After raising a $55,000 donation last year, Rancho Vino is back.

On Sept. 10, CoastHills is once again partnering with Presqu’ile for an evening of enchanting music, delicious food, elegant Presqu’ile wines and the presentation of Generous Harvest — bottles of Presqu’ile’s pinot noir and chardonnay specially labeled for the event.

Held from 6-8 p.m. on the gorgeous grounds of Presqu’ile, Rancho Vino will feature fresh cuisine provided by Chef Rick’s Ultimately Fine Foods and live music by local favorite Jineanne Coderre.

Tickets are $150 and include one bottle to take home of either of the Generous Harvest varieties. Additional bottles can be purchased online with tickets or alone.

There will also be a special drawing for a staycation package in Shell Beach for those who purchase one or more half cases of Generous Harvest.

This will be the 10th annual Rancho Vino. Previously, the event has benefited such causes as the Mission Hope Cancer Center. Over the course of a decade, Rancho Vino has raised more than $625,000.

For tickets visit http://www.coasthills.coop/ranchovino.

— Joshua D. Scroggin is the social media officer for CoastHills Credit Union.