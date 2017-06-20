CoastHills Credit Union Presents Scholarships

At 62 years old, Tito De Leon was told by doctors he could no longer work. He spent the past 20 years in construction, and all the crawling, climbing, lifting and stretching had taken a toll on his knees. But he still had family to provide for.

De Leon could no longer use his certifications as an insulator and asbestos worker, so he went back to school at Allan Hancock College, a setting he hadn’t been in since back in his war-torn home of El Salvador in the early 1980s.

He’s determined to learn new skills that will allow him to work a job where he won’t put wear and tear on his body. He’s studying administrative assisting with the hopes of working in a medical setting.

And now he can rest a little easier with help from CoastHills Credit Union.

De Leon is one of four Santa Barbara County community college students who received the 2017 CoastHills Gold Standard Scholarship Award. The others are Travis Purdy, also of Hancock, and Benson Chang and Ingrid Leeman of SBCC.

The scholarship provides $2,500 in financial aid each to two students from all of the nine community colleges in the Credit Union’s membership area, which covers Santa Barbara County and runs along the coast from Santa Cruz through Ventura County.

Recipients also are invited to The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach for an evening’s stay and a celebratory scholarship reception and brunch for them and their guests.

To honor the class of 2017, CoastHills also pledged to donate $217 in each recipient’s name to a charity of his/her choice to help fulfill the Credit Union’s vision statement: “We make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.”

In all, CoastHills dedicated more than $55,000 of support to the students through the CoastHills Community Foundation. The foundation also awarded $50,000 to local nonprofits through its Community Action Sponsorship program in 2016.

“We’re proud of the investment our scholarship program makes in the hardworking and dedicated students found in the community college system right here at home,” said CoastHills President/CEO Jeff York.

“Hearing their stories of triumph over adversity is a huge inspiration to my family and to all of us here at CoastHills,” he said.

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.