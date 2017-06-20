Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

CoastHills Credit Union Presents Scholarships

Awards luncheon honors 18 students

CoastHills Credit Union 2017 Gold Standard Scholarship Award recipients stand with Jeff York, CoastHills President/CEO.
CoastHills Credit Union 2017 Gold Standard Scholarship Award recipients stand with Jeff York, CoastHills President/CEO. (CoastHills Credit Union)
By JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union | June 20, 2017 | 2:27 p.m.

At 62 years old, Tito De Leon was told by doctors he could no longer work. He spent the past 20 years in construction, and all the crawling, climbing, lifting and stretching had taken a toll on his knees. But he still had family to provide for.

De Leon could no longer use his certifications as an insulator and asbestos worker, so he went back to school at Allan Hancock College, a setting he hadn’t been in since back in his war-torn home of El Salvador in the early 1980s.

He’s determined to learn new skills that will allow him to work a job where he won’t put wear and tear on his body. He’s studying administrative assisting with the hopes of working in a medical setting.

And now he can rest a little easier with help from CoastHills Credit Union.

De Leon is one of four Santa Barbara County community college students who received the 2017 CoastHills Gold Standard Scholarship Award. The others are Travis Purdy, also of Hancock, and Benson Chang and Ingrid Leeman of SBCC.

The scholarship provides $2,500 in financial aid each to two students from all of the nine community colleges in the Credit Union’s membership area, which covers Santa Barbara County and runs along the coast from Santa Cruz through Ventura County.

Recipients also are invited to The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach for an evening’s stay and a celebratory scholarship reception and brunch for them and their guests.

To honor the class of 2017, CoastHills also pledged to donate $217 in each recipient’s name to a charity of his/her choice to help fulfill the Credit Union’s vision statement: “We make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.”

In all, CoastHills dedicated more than $55,000 of support to the students through the CoastHills Community Foundation. The foundation also awarded $50,000 to local nonprofits through its Community Action Sponsorship program in 2016.

“We’re proud of the investment our scholarship program makes in the hardworking and dedicated students found in the community college system right here at home,” said CoastHills President/CEO Jeff York.

“Hearing their stories of triumph over adversity is a huge inspiration to my family and to all of us here at CoastHills,” he said.

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 