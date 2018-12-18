Pixel Tracker

CoastHills Credit Union, Presqu’ile Winery Event Benefits Marian Medical Center Expansion

By JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

For each of the past four years, CoastHills Credit Union and Presqu’ile Winery have teamed up to hold a fundraiser that has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars to worthy causes directly benefitting the local community.

The event, Rancho Vino, has a history of support for more than a decade at the credit union, and each of the past two years, that support has been dedicated to the Emergency Services Expansion Project at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

This month, CoastHills presented a check for $63,000 to representatives from Marian — proceeds from the Annual Rancho Vino held Oct. 12.

Together with last year’s event, the running total dedicated to emergency expansion is up to $135,000. With a $65,000 goal for next year, the event is on pace to total $200,000 of support dedicated to Marian’s forthcoming pediatric ER.

“Listening to the heartfelt stories of patients whose lives were saved at Marian and hearing the physicians detail the rapid growth and immense volume of patients they see,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills president/CEO. “We’re proud our continuing partnership with Presqu’ile will help give the emergency department room to grow and enhance its care.”

“With the near completion of our Emergency Services Expansion Project, we will be able to care for even more patients with the addition of 10 new private exam rooms and a new Pediatric Emergency Department,” said Sue Andersen, Marian president.CEO.

“We simply could not grow to meet the immense level of care that is needed without dedicated community partners like CoastHills Credit Union,” she said.

Proceeds from the event, which was held at Presqu’ile’s Santa Maria tasting room, were raised through ticket reservations and sales of a limited-edition wine selected and donated by Presqu’ile. The aptly titled Generous Harvest varieties of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay have become hallmarks of Rancho Vino since first introduced in 2015.

Over the years, Rancho Vino has supported causes ranging from local food banks, Mission Hope Cancer Center and Allan Hancock College, raising more than $643,000 total. With the credit union building a new 90,000 square-foot, three-story headquarters at Enos Ranch in Santa Maria that’s due to open next summer, supporting a facility like Marian’s Emergency Department makes perfect sense.

The department is visited by nearly 80,000 local patients annually, and providing support definitely helps CoastHills deliver on its vision statement: “We make a difference in our neighbors’ lives.”

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.

 

