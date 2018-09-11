Tuesday, September 11 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

CoastHills Credit Union Running With Project to Fund Track & Field Renovation

Goal is to raise $50,000 for Huyck Stadium facility

Scott Coe, left, runs for Lompoc High at Huyck Stadium in 1978. Michael Coe, center and right, runs same track as a junior high athlete, and some 30 years after his dad, he races on dirt track for Cabrillo High.
Scott Coe, left, runs for Lompoc High at Huyck Stadium in 1978. Michael Coe, center and right, runs same track as a junior high athlete, and some 30 years after his dad, he races on dirt track for Cabrillo High. (Courtesy photo)
By JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union | September 11, 2018 | 10:11 a.m.

Scott Coe watched his son Michael become a state running champion at Cabrillo High without benefit of an all-weather track to train on more than a decade ago.
 
Coe also recalls the tough time he had as a prep athlete at Lompoc High, trudging around the dirt track at Huyck Stadium back in the ’70s.

Knowing the track is overdue for an upgrade, Coe, now the chief marketing officer at CoastHills Credit Union, is spearheading the credit union’s fundraising campaign to support the Lompoc Community Track & Field Project.

“Lompoc has produced some of the best athletes on the Central Coast,” Coe said. “They’ve always been worthy of top-notch facilities.

“This campaign is about folks like us who’ve attended or sent kids to school here helping make sure our future athletes have the support they deserve.”

The project includes plans for a nine-lane rubberized track, as well as a new synthetic turf field for football and soccer.

Athletes from both Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools would benefit from the facility upgrade, and community members would have access to exercise in the safe, well-lit environment during off hours.

“This is about more than just a track and a field,” Coe said. “This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to take steps toward improving their health and fitness.”

CoastHills is collecting donations for the project at its sites in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and on Vandenberg Air Force Base.

For every dollar donated at a branch, through the Credit Union’s online portal or by phone, 800-262-4488, CoastHills will match up to $25,000 in accumulated donations.
 
“Our credit union has been serving the Lompoc Valley for 60 years, since just a few years before the track and field were built,” Coe said. “What better way for our members to show the strength of collective support than to give this project such a huge boost?”

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 