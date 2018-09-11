CoastHills Credit Union Running With Project to Fund Track & Field Renovation

Scott Coe watched his son Michael become a state running champion at Cabrillo High without benefit of an all-weather track to train on more than a decade ago.



Coe also recalls the tough time he had as a prep athlete at Lompoc High, trudging around the dirt track at Huyck Stadium back in the ’70s.

Knowing the track is overdue for an upgrade, Coe, now the chief marketing officer at CoastHills Credit Union, is spearheading the credit union’s fundraising campaign to support the Lompoc Community Track & Field Project.

“Lompoc has produced some of the best athletes on the Central Coast,” Coe said. “They’ve always been worthy of top-notch facilities.

“This campaign is about folks like us who’ve attended or sent kids to school here helping make sure our future athletes have the support they deserve.”

The project includes plans for a nine-lane rubberized track, as well as a new synthetic turf field for football and soccer.

Athletes from both Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools would benefit from the facility upgrade, and community members would have access to exercise in the safe, well-lit environment during off hours.

“This is about more than just a track and a field,” Coe said. “This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to take steps toward improving their health and fitness.”

CoastHills is collecting donations for the project at its sites in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and on Vandenberg Air Force Base.

For every dollar donated at a branch, through the Credit Union’s online portal or by phone, 800-262-4488, CoastHills will match up to $25,000 in accumulated donations.



“Our credit union has been serving the Lompoc Valley for 60 years, since just a few years before the track and field were built,” Coe said. “What better way for our members to show the strength of collective support than to give this project such a huge boost?”

— JD Scroggin for CoastHills Credit Union.