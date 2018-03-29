Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ex-CEO Says CoastHills Tied His Bonus to Weight Loss, Then Fired Him When He Complained,

By Andrew Sheeler for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | March 29, 2018 | 9:38 p.m.
Jeff York Click to view larger
Jeff York (Courtesy photo)

The CoastHills Credit Union Board of Directors has made the decision to fire former CEO Jeff York two weeks after he was placed on administrative leave.

York, who was terminated March 16, said the firing was retaliation for a complaint he made about Board member Kate Griffith's proposal to tie his annual bonus to weight loss.

Prior to his termination, York served as chief executive officer of CoastHills since 2004.

CoastHills is a billion-dollar Central Coast-based credit union headquartered in Vandenberg Village, with 11 locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and one in Thousand Oaks.

“It is hard to believe that any intelligent business person could think that such a proposal would be appropriate. Can you imagine if I was a woman and she was a man,” York said in prepared remarks.

York said in a telephone interview Tuesday that CoastHills is run by "some misguided board members.”

“This is a volunteer board. The rest of us are paid professionals,” he said, referring to himself and the other credit union executive staff. “They're going to uproot most of the leadership team for something they could have handled professionally.”

In response to York's statement, Board Chair Bill Anders said in a statement released via email Monday that the former CEO's remarks were “very unfortunate and unprofessional.”

Anders said in the statement that the CoastHills board “was informed by regulators of a complaint relating to alleged inappropriate management behavior at CoastHills” by York, which he said prompted the board to conduct an investigation that ended in York's firing.

Anders refused to discuss the complaint other than to say “it in no way involved members, the credit union's finances, stability or operations.”

York said he was fired without cause despite CoastHills spending months investigating him; he said the board's stated cause for termination was determined after the fact.

“They spent our members' money to try to backfill these allegations,” York said.

York isn't the only former executive to accuse the board of acting in bad faith. On March 8, eight days before York's firing, the board also voted to terminate Senior Vice President Lisa Harlow, who served as CoastHills' chief human resources officer.

CoastHills interim CEO Dal Widick refused to say whether Harlow's firing was with or without cause, though the CoastHills statement said Harlow was removed following an “organizational review.”

“Based on what CoastHills is saying, it was with cause. I would disagree,” Harlow said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Harlow's attorney, Kristi Rothschild of Santa Barbara, confirmed York's account that he complained to human resources after his bonus was tied to weight loss, though there were other facets of the complaint that Rothschild and Harlow declined to discuss.

“And because (Harlow) investigated his complaint, she was then herself put under investigation,” Rothschild said.

Harlow disputed the board's statement that York's termination was linked to alleged inappropriate management behavior.

“There was no alleged inappropriate management behavior (complaint) against Mr. York until Mr. York made complaints against the board members,” Harlow said.

Harlow declined to say whether she intended to file a lawsuit against CoastHills; York said he plans to file a lawsuit but that the filing timeline is in his attorney's hands.

Besides York and Harlow, Executive Vice President David Upham also recently resigned from CoastHills.

Upham “left voluntarily,”​ Widick said.

Both Harlow and York bemoaned the state of CoastHills' leadership.

“We were doing our jobs, all of us. It's sad we're in the situation we're in now,” Harlow said.

“CoastHills is a great place. I used to love what it stood for,” York said.

[Click here for more stories from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 